Teyana Taylor Expecting Baby No. 2, Reveals Pregnancy in Her Music Video

Congratulations are in order for Teyana Taylor. The 29-year-old singer and her husband, Iman Shumpert, are expecting their second child together. Taylor revealed the exciting news in the music video for her new song, "Wake Up Love," which was released on Friday.

In the video, Taylor curls up next to her hubby while lying in bed under the sheets. The big reveal comes toward the end when their 4-year-old daughter, Iman Tayla (also known as Junie), joins them in bed and the singer shows off her bare burgeoning baby bump. The couple's little girl kisses and cradles her mom's belly as they all smile wide and blow kisses to the camera.

"Wake Up Love" is the latest single from Taylor's forthcoming new album, titled The Album.

This isn't the first time Taylor, her husband and daughter have all been together in a music video. The family also starred in Kanye West's "Fade" visual, with Taylor becoming a breakout star while showing off her insanely toned bod and incredible dance moves.

ET caught up with the Hit the Floor star in 2018, where she shared how she was juggling motherhood with her booming career.

"You gotta do what you gotta do," Taylor said about joining season 3 of the BET show. "Junie is always on set…She's usually running around… She loves to dance."

She also touched on how she felt after giving birth and her postpartum journey. Hear what she said in the video below.