Teyana Taylor Says Erykah Badu Will Help Deliver Her Second Baby

Teyana Taylor is going to have someone very special next to her when she gives birth for the second time. The "Wake Up Love" singer revealed to Nick Cannon during his Power 106 morning radio show that Erykah Badu will be her midwife for baby No. 2.

“I don’t know if I want to go to the hospital for this next baby,” Taylor told Cannon, before adding, "I’ll make sure it’s not on the toilet or the bathroom floor."

Taylor gave birth to her first child, daughter Iman, AKA Junie, with husband Iman Shumpert in December 2015. The birth came three weeks before her due date and she ended up delivering Junie on her bathroom floor.

"I'm considering home birth, and I'm actually going to be doing it with Erykah," she told Cannon. "Her and Iman are going to deliver my baby. I'm super excited. I'ma have her just sing her verse from 'Lowkey' to me to calm my nerves."

Badu has been a birthing coach for quite some time. In a 2015 interview with Pitchfork, the music legend explained that her becoming a doula "just kind of happened."

"I don’t plan how many people I work with. I don’t charge anything. It’s for my own learning, and I just enjoy being the welcoming committee. I became a doula by default," she said at the time. "I started studying to be a doula and got my certification in 2011 and now I’m in training to become a midwife. I’m almost there and before I know it I’ll be able to open my own practice, if that’s what I desire."

Badu, meanwhile, collaborated with Taylor on the song "Lowkey," for the expectant mother's latest record, The Album. The 29-year-old R&B artist recently gushed about Badu and shared how she still can't believe she got to work with her.

"I have to brag about this because I’m very excited about this. Erykah’s not just giving anybody features," Taylor told Apple Music's Ebro Darden. "I get the chills every time I hear her on this track because it took me three months to ask her. Like that’s how scared I was.... I was prepared for her to say no because this is Erykah Badu...."

Prior to dropping her album, Taylor revealed that she was pregnant with her second baby in the music video for her new song, "Wake Up Love."

In the video, Taylor curls up next to her hubby while lying in bed under the sheets. The big reveal comes toward the end when their 4-year-old daughter joins them in bed and the singer shows off her bare burgeoning baby bump. The couple's little girl kisses and cradles her mom's belly as they all smile wide and blow kisses to the camera.

