'That's My Jam' Sneak Peek: Watch Rita Ora Nail a Kelly Clarkson Classic (Exclusive)

In ET's exclusive sneak peek at Monday's episode of the NBC variety show, Rita Ora hits the stage to take on the Wheel of Impossible Karaoke, which lands on a "Magic Mic" challenge.

Ora, who is paired up with boyfriend Taika Waititi on the show -- facing off against Normani and Taraji P. Henson -- gets Kelly Clarkson's megahit, "Since You Been Gone," as her karaoke challenge, exclaiming, "I love this song!"

The "Magic Mic" challenge means Ora has to sing the song into six different mics as they light up one at a time. The twist is, each mic has a different vocal effect added, modifying her voice into low bass tones, digitized autotune, high-pitched helium sounds and more.

Watch the hilarious performance below:

On That's My Jam, host Jimmy Fallon brings some of his favorite Tonight Show games -- along with new music, dance and trivia challenges -- to a new mega-fun variety show. Each episode features two teams of two celebs competing for a charity of their choice in games like "Launch the Mic," "Air Guitar," "Don’t Drop the Beat," "Perfect Mash-Up," "Slay It, Don’t Spray It" and many more.

Other upcoming competitors this season include T-Pain, Anthony Anderson, Jordana Brewster, Kate and Oliver Hudson, Bebe Rexha, Jay Pharoah, Nikki Glaser, Ryan Tedder, Brent Morin, Dan Finnerty and more.

That's My Jam airs Mondays at 9 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more hilarious moments from the show in the video below.