'That's So Raven' Alum T’Keyah Crystal Keymáh to Return as Tanya Baxter on 'Raven's Home' (Exclusive)

She's back! That's So Raven alum T’Keyah Crystal Keymáh is reprising her beloved character, Tanya Baxter, in the Disney Channel update, Raven's Home, ET can exclusively reveal.

Keymáh, who played Raven's mom for the first three seasons on the original Disney Channel series, will make a special guest appearance in the upcoming season 5 finale. The episode, featuring the sweet Baxter family reunion, is slated to air later this year.

In the season 5 closer of Raven’s Home, Raven’s (Raven-Symoné) mom Tanya Baxter (Keymáh) arrives from London to make a surprise appearance at Victor’s (Rondell Sheridan) 60th birthday party.

Keymáh's return to Raven's universe marks the first time she will step into Tanya's shoes in front of cameras since a season 3 episode of That's So Raven in 2005. Last viewers heard of Tanya's whereabouts, she had left for London to attend law school.

ET exclusively debuts first-look photos from Keymáh's reunion with her TV family. See them below.

Disney

Disney

Disney

ET's Deidre Behar recently spoke with Raven-Symoné on the set of Raven's Home about the chances of Raven's mom showing up again.

"T’Keyah and I still have a lovely relationship. We talk enough to know that we're still in each other's lives. There's a call out to her as well," the actress hinted in May. "And Tanya Baxter is still in England. She is living her full life as a lawyer and she sends money home, so thanks Mom! How do you think we have this big house in San Francisco? Off a restaurant? I don't think so!"

"Don't worry about that. Thank you everybody for loving Tanya as well. We love her so much," she continued. "T’Keyah Crystal Keymáh is such an amazing comedian. I learned so much from her when we did the show in the beginning. We definitely have to keep our fingers crossed."

Prayers answered.

Raven's Home airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Disney Channel.

