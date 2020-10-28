'The Baby-Sitters Club' Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

The Baby-Sitters Club is back in business!

Netflix has renewed the modern retelling of the BSC for a second season, the streaming service announced Wednesday in a special video of the young cast covering the iconic theme song from the '90s TV series, "Say Hello to Your Friends."

The new season is expected to premiere in 2021.

Stars Sophia Grace, Momona Tamada, Shay Rudolph, Malia Baker, Xochitl Gomez, Anais Lee and Vivian Watson all proudly sing the catchy theme, with some honoring the original Baby-Sitters Club series with nostalgic memorabilia. At the end of the 90-second video, Rudolph excitedly exclaims, "We're getting a season 2!"

Watch the sweet season 2 video announcement below.

Based on the best-selling books by Ann M. Martin, The Baby-Sitters Club follows the friendship and adventures of Kristy Thomas, Mary Anne Spier, Claudia Kishi, Stacey McGill, Dawn Schafer, Jessie Ramsey, Mallory Pike as the middle schoolers start their babysitting business in the town of Stoneybrook, Connecticut. Like the beloved novels, the series tackles topical issues such as divorce, gender identity, health and family hardships. Alicia Silverstone and Mark Feuerstein play Kristy's parents.

In July, showrunner Rachel Shukert offered an early glimpse into what season 2 of the Baby-Sitters Club could look like, with Jessi Ramsey and Mallory Pike officially joining the club as junior members.

"It will look a lot the way that the books do because they come in later. That's something I always liked about Mallory and Jessi, is that the first relationship that you have, especially with people that are a little bit older than you are, where you idolize them and hope they think you're cool enough," Shukert hinted to ET. "There's always a little bit of a fire to survive. It's an interesting thing to explore, especially for a character like Mallory, who is the oldest of eight kids. What is it like when she's suddenly the youngest?"

"I also think that Jessi is an interesting character because she's someone who is so focused on ballet -- the way that an athlete is. That's a different kind of character than we've often seen. Somebody who has an eye on the prize," she continued. "Both of those characters are interesting to explore, with each other and the way they fit into the larger picture of the club, which will be a big part of future seasons, should we be so lucky to get one."

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.