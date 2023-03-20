'The Bachelor' Finale Preview: Zach's Final Two Are 'Upset' With Him as He Wonders If It's 'All Worth It'

Zach Shallcross' final week at the Bachelor won't be without drama. At the conclusion of Monday's dramatic Fantasy Suites episode, fans got a peek at next week's season finale, which will see Zach pick between Kaity and Gabi.

In the preview, though, neither woman is particularly pleased with Zach as they prepare to meet his family. Gabi is upset that he confessed they had sex during Fantasy Suites, while Kaity is likewise struggling about the other woman's liaison with the tech executive.

"Do you regret the decision that you made with me?" Gabi asks Zach, who quickly replies "No!" Even so, he can't deny that he's confused by the situation.

"I know this is not what you want to hear, but I'm so torn. It's the biggest decision of my life," Zach tells Gabi, who reacts in a confessional by stating, "Well make the f**king decision. I'm sick of self-doubt. I'm sick of feeling like I don't know if I'm enough."

Kaity, meanwhile, can't stop thinking about Zach's other relationship. "In the back of my head, it's like, 'What is he saying to Gabi?'... Somebody at the end of this is gonna get hurt."

All Zach can hope is that it all turns out for the best.

"I've caused pain, I've made mistakes, but I'm standing here with the ring," he says. "I just hope it's all worth it."

When ET spoke to Zach about the journey ahead, he admitted that the "emotional season" was "very overwhelming at times." Meanwhile, host Jesse Palmer teased a dramatic end to the season.

"Everything's about to turn onto its head. We're going to be involved in a situation that I don't think we've ever had on the show before," Jesse told ET. "This is not what Zach had planned and he is going to have to dig deep to try to pull himself out of this. This is going to be more dramatic and more emotional by leaps and bounds versus anything that we've seen this year."

The Bachelor airs Mondays on ABC. Stay up to date on all the drama with ET's coverage of Zach Shallcross' journey for love.