'The Bachelor' Return and 'Black-ish' Final Season Dates Set at ABC

A new season of The Bachelor is upon us.

On Monday, ABC announced its midseason premiere dates for its new and returning series, including season 26 of the dating show and the final season of Black-ish.

The Bachelor, which has yet to formally announce its latest suitor, will launch Monday, Jan. 3 with a two-hour premiere.

The eighth and final season of Black-ish, which features a guest appearance by Michelle Obama, will kick off Tuesday, Jan. 4.

New workplace comedy Abbott Elementary will receive an early sneak peek premiere Tuesday, Dec. 7, while freshman drama entry Promised Land and limited series Women of the Movement, will launch Monday, Jan. 24 and Thursday, Jan. 6 respectively.

Abbott Elementary follows a group of dedicated, passionate teachers -- and a slightly tone-deaf principal -- as they navigate the Philadelphia public school system. Despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life, and though these incredible public servants may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do -- even if they don’t love the school district’s less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children. Creator Quinta Brunson stars as Janine Teagues, Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie, Janelle James as Ava Coleman, Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill, Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti and Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard.

Women of the Movement is a six-episode series that tells the true story of Mamie Till-Mobley, who in 1955 risked her life to find justice after her son, Emmett, was brutally murdered in the Jim Crow South. Unwilling to let Emmett’s murder disappear from the headlines, Mamie chose to bear her pain on the world’s stage, emerging as an activist for justice and igniting the civil rights movement as we know it today. The limited series stars Adrienne Warren as Mamie Till-Mobley, Tonya Pinkins as Alma, Cedric Joe as Emmett Till, Ray Fisher as Gene Mobley, Glynn Turman as Mose Wright, Chris Coy as J.W. Milam, Carter Jenkins as Roy Bryant and Julia McDermott as Carolyn Bryant.

Promised Land is a multi-generational drama about two Latinx families vying for wealth and power in California’s Sonoma Valley. The series stars John Ortiz as Joe Sandoval, Cecilia Suárez as Lettie Sandoval, Augusto Aguilera as Mateo Flores, Christina Ochoa as Veronica Sandoval, Mariel Molino as Carmen Sandoval, Tonatiuh as Antonio Sandoval, Andres Velez as Carlos Rincón, Katya Martín as Juana Sánchez, Rolando Chusan as Billy Rincón and Bellamy Young as Margaret Honeycroft.

Additional premiere dates will be announced later.

Watch a sneak peek of the final season of Black-ish below.

Below are the dates for ABC's new and returning winter shows.

TUESDAY, DEC. 7

9:30-10:00 p.m. “Abbott Elementary” (early series premiere)

MONDAY, JAN. 3

8:00-10:01 p.m. “The Bachelor”

TUESDAY, JAN. 4

9:00-9:30 p.m. “Abbott Elementary” (regular time period premiere)

9:30-10:00 p.m. “Black-ish”

10:00-11:00 p.m. “Queens”

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 5

8:00-8:30 p.m. “The Goldbergs”

8:30-9:00 p.m. “The Wonder Years”

9:00-9:31 p.m. “The Conners”

9:31-10:00 p.m. “Home Economics”

10:00-11:00 p.m. “The Chase”

THURSDAY, JAN. 6

8:00-10:00 p.m. “Women of the Movement” (series premiere)

MONDAY, JAN. 24

10:01-11:00 p.m. “Promised Land” (series premiere)

