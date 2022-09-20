'The Bachelorette' Finale: Aven Surprises Rachel Live After Her Split With Tino

Rachel Recchia's Bachelorette journey may not be over. Moments after Tino Franco reunited with Rachel during Tuesday's live finale, her runner-up, Aven Jones, appeared on stage.

As Tino sat by and watched, Aven walked out and told Rachel, "This is tough and you don't really deserve any of this... I was just wondering if you maybe want to get out of here and catch up?"

"I would love nothing more," she replied.

With a stunned Tino standing by, Rachel and Aven left the stage together. The camera quickly flashed to the duo backstage, where Aven could be heard telling Rachel, "We can explore that."

Aven's surprise appearance came after Tino confessed to kissing another woman during his and Rachel's engagement.

Before Rachel was left with Tino as her sole suitor, she and Aven called it quits. They only ended things because Aven confessed that he may not be ready to pop the question, though he did want to continue their romance post-show.

It seems that Rachel and Aven have a lot to talk about, as the Bachelorette did not appear onstage again during the finale, much to the shock of host Jesse Palmer, who repeatedly mentioned her absence.

Relive all the drama from season 19 of The Bachelorette with ET's coverage. For more Bachelor Nation fun, tune in to the season premiere of Bachelor in Paradise on Tuesday, Sept. 27 on ABC.