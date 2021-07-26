'The Bachelorette': Katie's Exes Weigh in on Which Guy She Should End Up With as Dramatic Preview Airs

Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette is coming to a dramatic end. At the end of Monday's Men Tell All special, fans got a peek at what to expect from the final two episodes of the season, and if that short look is any indication, they're in for a wild ride.

After single father Michael Allio's shocking self-elimination on Monday's episode, Katie is left with three suitors: Blake Moynes, Greg Grippo and Justin Glaze.

ET spoke with Michael, as well as several of Katie's other exes, at the taping of the Men Tell All special, and they were happy to weigh in on who will get the Bachelorette's final rose.

"I'm really good friends with Justin and Greg, but I don't think they make it. I have no idea," Michael, a business owner, said. "Every time I watch this, it's gonna be new to me, but I do think after watching her relationship with Blake, there's something there. I would say either Blake or she comes home single."

Insurance agent Aaron Clancy had a different opinion, opting for Greg as the last man standing.

"I’m a big Greg fan since day one. Greg’s a stud," Aaron said. "They seem like they're in a perfect place in life together. They seem perfect together."

Tre Cooper agreed, albeit reluctantly.

"I don't want to speculate -- I love all the guys left -- but if I had to have a horse in the race, me and Greg were probably the closest of the guys left, so I think that Greg is probably the guy for her," the software engineer said.

Meanwhile, math teacher Connor Brennan couldn't pick just one guy to end up with Katie.

"Those top three are really, really incredible guys. I mean, you've got Blake. They just have that instant chemistry. You've got Greg, they had that early beautiful connection and they bonded over such amazing things. And then you've got Justin, who not only is hysterical, but such a deep, passionate man," he told ET. "So, really, I have no idea which way it could go. She has connections with all three of them and they're all incredible, incredible guys."

Katie agreed about the strength of her final three men, despite having ups and downs with each of them. Earlier this month, fans saw Blake, who arrived to the season late, tell Katie that he wasn't in love with her.

Per the preview, Blake's decision to to drop the L-word will continue to be a point of contention, with one of his family members telling him to, "Man the f**k up and tell her you love her."

Blake's lack of "I love you" didn't seem to bother Katie, though.

"Sometimes you don't have to speak words to know how you feel. Given the time that he was there, I was in the same place as him," she told ET of the wildlife manager. "You have these strong emotions, but we were both not in a place to accept our love. That was something I was OK with."

As for Greg, the preview shows him storming away, after he spent much of the season struggling with fear and jealousy over Katie's other relationships. While he tells Katie that she makes him "the happiest" he's ever been, he still appears to be having a hard time.

"I’m falling so hard for Katie. When I see them kissing, God, I’m sick to my stomach... I don’t know what she’s thinking but something isn’t right. I'm so confused," he said, before the preview cuts to him storming off while Katie appears to run after him.

After that moment plays, Katie tells someone, "I'm losing you. I'm losing my mind here."

"The closer you get to the end, the harder things get for anybody," Katie told ET of the drama." You are approaching an engagement and that can be scary. You have to ask yourself some tough questions."

Still, though, Katie knows why many fans view the marketing sales rep as her frontrunner.

"Greg obviously got my first impression rose, my first one-on-one, so it's very obvious I've had my eyes on him from the beginning," she said. "How it goes? I mean, we'll have to see."

On the flip side, Justin made it to the top three without viewers seeing much of his relationship with Katie, a fact that disappoints the Bachelorette.

"It's really unfortunate because him and I had an early connection, but it wasn't quite shown until later on. I think Bachelor Nation's gonna get to see that a little bit as we move forward," she said of the investment sales consultant. "He's just someone I've really enjoyed spending my time with. It was very easy. That's all you're looking for when you're looking for a partner."

In the preview, Justin tells Katie, "I know I'm falling in love with you," before confessing to his family member that he and Katie have yet to exchange those three little words.

"There's still time," Justin says, but his family member disagrees, stating, "Still time? There's two weeks!"

As fans continue to speculate about how her season came to an end, Katie cautioned them to "expect the unexpected."

"I don't think this has ever happened in the history of The Bachelor or The Bachelorette before," she said of an event in her final two episodes. "There is a traditional format that you expect when you watch The Bachelorette and that gets shaken up pretty quick."

The preview seems to suggest as much, as it shows Katie hastily walking away as she exclaims, "I am done. I am done. I am done." From there, Katie appears to lock herself in a bathroom, where co-host Kaitlyn Bristowe comes to comfort her.

"I just feel like I went through this the whole time telling myself, 'It will be worth it,' and all of the sudden it’s, like, blowing up in my face," Katie tells Kaitlyn in the clip. "… I want someone to book my flight home."

It was moments like those that Kaitlyn and co-host Tayshia Adams were thankful they were there for Katie.

"It is nice for Tayshia and I to be there for her because we have both been through it. We have both wanted to quit, throw in the towel at some point and say, 'This is too hard,'" Kaitlyn told ET. "So I was there to literally pick her up off the bathroom floor and say, 'You can do this.' But she is having a really hard time. You will see in that episode how challenging it really got for her."

Even with the apparent drama that's coming, Katie told ET that she's "officially made peace with everything that has happened."

"I am in a place where I am very happy with my life and where I am. That is all I can do to continue to move forward," she said, before noting how excited she is to stop holding secrets in after her finale airs Aug. 9.

"I've really been living under a rock this whole time, so come Aug. 9, I'm ready to get out of the house [and] move forward with my life," she said. "Just really figure things out and what the future holds for me."

