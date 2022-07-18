'The Bachelorette' Preview: Rachel Says She's 'Literally Quitting' After Her Rose Is Rejected

Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey's Bachelorette season is about to take an emotional turn. At the end of Monday night's episode, fans got a peek at next week's installment, where both women face a bump in her journey for love.

All is well at the start of the sneak peek look, as Rachel and Gabby stun in wedding dresses during a group date.

"Gabby and I want to feel chosen," Rachel says, as Gabby reveals she's feeling just that.

"Right now, I feel so loved and seen," the nurse says, as she's shown kissing Erich. "It’s really such a good feeling."

Rachel likewise has a good encounter, as she tells Zach, "This is all about finding love. I feel like I'm going to remember this for the rest of my life." The joy continues with Rachel telling the cameras, "It just feels like a really beautiful start to what could be something really amazing."

Jacob puts a damper on Gabby's week by telling her, "If you were the only person here, I don’t think I could have the heart to continue."

"'I don’t want a woman like you.' It hurts to hear," Gabby admits, before telling the cameras, "I don’t know if I have the capacity to keep doing this week after week."

Rachel's experience soon takes a similarly negative turn, as Alec appears to turn down Rachel's rose.

"This whole thing is just not working for them," host Jesse Palmer tells the guys of Rachel and Gabby.

Jesse's statement may be an understatement from Rachel's point of view, as she's seen crying as she walks away from the cameras. "I’m leaving," she says. "I’m literally quitting."

When ET spoke to Rachel and Gabby, both of the women were candid about their low points during the season.

"Ups and downs of the whole journey are so crazy. It's never linear. It's great and it's bad. It’s like you’re going back and forth every single day," Rachel said. "It’s a struggle, but it’s worth it."

Gabby, meanwhile, said that her most self-doubt-filled moment happened "really early" on.

"It was probably [to do] with the new format and just wondering how we're gonna do this and if it's actually working," she said of the franchise having two season-long leads for the first time ever. "It's pretty overwhelming. There's a lot of responsibility that comes with it. You wanna kind of take care of these men."

As their season continues, Gabby said viewers will see "a lot of trial and error" while she and Rachel try to figure out how to date the same guys.

"Both of our journeys are going to be very different, the way we love people is different, the way we are is just different, so I feel like it is just going to be kind of two separate journeys," she said. "I think it will be fun for people to watch."

Rachel added that, even with all of the "drama" and "tears" to come, the experience was worth it in the end.

"We were making mistakes. Everyone was making mistakes. It’s a first time around. But we just learned through it and things just happen the way that they needed. We're really happy," she said. "... I think we both just really trusted how we were feeling and really just went with it."

The Bachelorette airs Mondays on ABC. Keep up with the historic season by following along with ET's coverage of the series.