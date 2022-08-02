'The Bachelorette': Rachel and Gabby Tease Drama Ahead as Logan Appears to Switch Sides (Exclusive)

Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey's Bachelorette journey is about to hit a major bump in the road thanks to one suitor. ET spoke with the dual leading ladies on Tuesday, and they teased what's to come as Logan appears to switch from pursuing Rachel to going after Gabby's heart.

On Monday night's episode, Logan accepted a rose from Rachel, despite telling the cameras and host Jesse Palmer that he'd decided that he and the pilot couldn't continue their relationship. Instead, he agreed to stay another week for the sole purpose of having more time to get close to Gabby.

"I think ultimately this journey has never been done before," Rachel told ET of having two Bachelorettes. "Gabby and I are learning and the men are learning as well. So everyone's just going to have to tune in and see how that goes."

Throughout the process, Rachel and Gabby made an effort to "put each other first."

"It was just always an unspoken rule that we always put each other first. I was of course there to find love, but I want Gabby to find love as well," Rachel said. "All those hard decisions that people see us making, we always did together with one another in mind."

"We always put each other first and make sure that communication is what it needs to be in order to make these decisions and feel good about them. [We] always feel good about putting our friendship first," Gabby concurred. "... No man is ever worth standing in front of a friendship... As much as we've been given a challenge with two Bachelorettes, we've also been given a huge blessing. I think both of us understand that and acknowledge each other's worth."

In a preview for next week's episode, Gabby's men question her apparent decision to add Logan into her dating pool, as they wonder whether their own relationship with the ICU nurse is lacking.

"I think I just kind of take it step by step," Gabby told ET of her apparent choice to give Logan a second chance. "I think you'll know exactly what I'm thinking and feeling next time."

In addition to the Logan drama, next week will see the ladies and their men head to Belgium for another set of romantic dates.

"Belgium is so romantic, so I'm really excited for these viewers to be able to see Gabby and I really start to strengthen these relationships and for these love stories to really start forming," Rachel said.

"This is one of my favorite weeks I think, and my favorite city, so I'm really excited for next week," Gabby added. "... I think this is when our connection starts to form into real relationships. That comes with struggle, with positives, and negatives and challenge, but you get to, I think, really feel more grounded in that. It's not just getting to know these men. It's really building on top of what we already know."

When it comes to the rest of the season, Rachel teased that there will be a mix of "really happy moments" and ones where viewers see both women "struggling."

"You'll still see Rachel and I's friendship, really supporting each other and moving along on parallel journeys, but you get to see real relationships and what comes with them," Gabby said. "I think that is the most special part of the latter part of the season, is you get to see like a true trajectory, and you really feel connected to not just her or I, but the actual relationship."

The Bachelorette airs Mondays on ABC. Keep up with the historic season by following along with ET's coverage of the series.