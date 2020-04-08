'The Bachelorette' Releases First Clare Crawley Promos Amid Tayshia Adams Switch-Up

The Bachelorette is giving fans their first look at Clare Crawley in action. The show has released two seconds-long promos for Crawley's upcoming season, just as ET learned Tayshia Adams has stepped in as her replacement.

The first promo, shared on Instagram on Monday evening, shows Crawley posing in a white one-shoulder gown. The 39-year-old hairstylist struts toward the camera in the second promo, which was released on Tuesday.

While neither clip offers much insight into Crawley's season, ET learned on Monday that Crawley did fall for one of her men, which is why her time with the show came to an end, roughly two weeks after filming started in Palm Springs, California. Cameras have kept rolling, with Adams stepping in and getting a fresh start as the Bachelorette. Both Crawley's and Adams' journeys will air on season 16 of the show.

In an interview with ET on Monday, former Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky said she thought the switch-up was "amazing," and expressed excitement over reports that Crawley could have already fallen in love.

The mom of two explained that on her season, she "knew my top two the first night" -- Roberto Martinez and Frank Neuschaefer (who actually left the show at the final three). "I feel like Clare, maybe if she was like, 'There is no top two, there is a top one, and I know it right now and I'm done' ... I think that's so awesome, not only that she figured it out if that's the case, but I think it's awesome of the show to let that happen," she said.

"I think in my season, if I had said that, that wouldn't have been allowed to stop everything down or send a bunch of people home, so the fact that they're shaking it up and saying, 'Sure, fine, you can go, and we'll bring in someone new,' I think that's so much fun, and I hope that's the case," she added.

Season 16 of The Bachelorette will air on Tuesdays this fall. A premiere date has yet to be announced.