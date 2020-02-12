'The Bachelorette': Tayshia Suddenly Sends a Man Home After He Says He's Falling in Love With Her

Tayshia Adams just couldn't get there with Eazy Nwachukwu. The Bachelorette sent Eazy home on Tuesday's episode of the ABC dating show, just moments after he declared he was falling in love with her.

Eazy earned this week's second one-on-one date, which sent him and Tayshia ghost hunting around La Quinta Resort & Club. After playfully scaring each other and laughing through a series of haunted hotel rooms, the pair sat down for an intimate dinner, where Eazy told Tayshia he was falling in love.

"I honest to god, and I know it might seem weird, but everything is so perfect. Especially where I come from, I just always want you to know what's on my mind," Eazy shared.

"I feel as though -- I've always asked everyone to be their true, authentic self, and to be real and honest and vulnerable and open, and you have done that time and time again," Tayshia praised. "You've just been so good. You're a solid, good man, and I feel like you deserve so much."

But then, things took a turn, and Eazy's smile fell as he realized what was happening.

"Unfortunately, I can't give you this rose, because I'm not there, where you are, and I don't know if I can get there," Tayshia said. "The last thing I want to do is for you to continue to pour yourself out and one day send you home at a rose ceremony when I can't even explain to you how amazing you are. Because you're truly amazing."

"I'm sorry, Eazy. Is it OK if I walk you out?" she continued.

With that, Tayshia and Eazy got out of their chairs and walked toward the SUV waiting outside.

"Tayshia, is this real?" a sullen Eazy asked as they walked.

"Yeah," Tayshia softly replied.

"Are you sure?" he asked, to Tayshia's "I am."

Tayshia admitted to the camera that she felt bad, while Eazy shared during his ride home that the breakup felt like it came out of nowhere.

"What just happened? It went from great to goodbye in no time," he said, with tears welling up in his eyes. "I thought that this was who I was supposed to end up with, and it would be the love of my life and everything would be great. I don't know if I've ever been more disappointed. Oh man."

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.