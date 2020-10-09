The Best Curly Hair Products: Shampoo, Conditioner, Gel, Oil and More

We’ve come a long way over the past decade in how we approach curly hair care. Mainly, beauty brands have finally realized that we don’t all have straight hair and, no, we don’t all want to make our curly hair straight.

Today, more than 60% of women have curly hair -- and there are many different types of natural curls that need their own specific hair care routine to really let their beauty shine. The best hair products work with your hair type, texture and curl type, helping you embrace your natural strands. Lately, there's been an explosion of new hair product offerings with curly girls in mind, especially from brands that have been preaching the “love your curls” gospel from day one.

From sulfate-free shampoos to cleansing conditioners to smoothing argan oils to edge definers and defining gel, there's a wealth of available products that cater to hair care routines for the girls with the curls.

Check out ET Style's recommended best curly hair products, ahead.

