'The Best Man' Cast Reunites to Begin Filming Peacock's Limited Series Spinoff, 'Final Chapters'

The cast of the iconic Best Man films is back together!

Based on the Universal movies by writer-director Malcolm D. Lee, Best Man: Final Chapters will catch up with Harper (Diggs), Robyn (Lathan), Jordan (Long), Lance (Chestnut), Quentin (Howard), Shelby (De Sousa), Candace (Hall) and Murch (Perrineau) as relationships evolve and past grievances resurface in the unpredictable stages of midlife crisis meets midlife renaissance.

On March 14, Morris Chestnut gave fans the first peek behind the scenes of production, posting a photo of himself smiling alongside Lee. "1st Day on set," the 53-year-old actor captioned the photo.

The franchise director reposted the photo, writing, "We back. Me and @morrischestnutofficial on set Day 1. Tune in."

The next day, Perrineau shared a photo of himself with Lee beside a street, writing, "Oh yeah!!! It’s on like popc….

Ok that’s corny but WE BACK IN THESE STREETS!!!"

On March 16, Long shared a similar photo with Lee, capturing her first day with "the creator of your favorite girl Jordan."

Three days after Long's post, De Sousa shared a photo dressed in-character as Shelby and posed with Lee, calling him "My Captain My Captain."

On March 26, Lee posted a black-and-white photo with Lathan, captioning the post, "Ooh Na-Na, what’s her name? Ooh Na-Na, what’s her name? ROBYN."

The limited series was announced last February, nearly a year after Diggs hinted at The Best Man franchise continuing on the small screen. A month after the news dropped, ET spoke with Diggs ahead of his hosting that year's Critics Choice Awards, and he shared his excitement for the upcoming Peacock series.

"It's great that people want it. It's great that people want to do it. So we'll see what ends up happening," Diggs told ET's Nischelle Turner. "We haven't even read the script yet. I have no idea."

"That was one of the things that we asked for, was to see the script," he added. "And I don't know how much is changed from, I think the script was written years ago, but I don't know how it has changed."