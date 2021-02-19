The Best Online Sales to Shop Right Now -- From Gap and Fenty Beauty to Macy's and More

In the world of shopping, there's always a worthwhile deal happening somewhere. And let's be real, there's never a better way to shop than one that lets you save a chunk of your paycheck. That said, finding out exactly where the best online sales are happening and which ones actually merit your time and money is another story. Luckily, we at ET Style have done the searching so you don't have to. In other words, the only thing you need to worry about is adding everything into your cart.

Whether you're looking to make a few fashion hauls from brands like Aerie, Gap and Nordstrom Rack to update your wardrobe for the new season (which everyone can look forward to once the temperatures are back on the rise) or you want to get in on must-have deals on household items or everyday necessities like face masks for double masking, there's bound to be a sale that has what you need.

Ahead, scroll down to see the best online sales to start shopping ASAP. Then, check out our favorite deals from the week that are too good to pass up.

Starting Feb. 19, you can get early access the Adidas Extra 20% Off Sale, which goes until Feb. 27. To start shopping before the sale opens up to everyone on Feb. 22, all you need to do is use the promo code EXTRA20 at the checkout to get 20% off sale items.

Spend the rest of this season cozying up in Aerie's tops and leggings, which are available for 30% off.

At Banana Republic, you can get 30% to 50% off sitewide with an added 60% off sale styles.

Stock up on gear and apparel for your next camping expedition or road trip for up to 50% off during Backcountry's Winter Yard Sale.

Get 70% off from the Coach Reserve section of the Coach Outlet. If you aren't sure where to start, we pulled our favorites just for you.

From now until Feb. 22, you can create your own customizable Fenty Beauty bundles starting at $27.

Grab your favorite wardrobe staples from Gap with up to 50% off + an extra 10% with the code ADDIT or 40% off markdowns with the code SALE.

Looking to stock up on more face masks? Hedley & Bennett is offering 20% off all of its masks.

Get up to 50% off dresses and skirts at J.Crew with an added 40% off select sale styles with the promo code SHOPNOW.

You can shop everything on Levi's entire site for 30% off with an additional 40% off sale styles when you use the promo code PREZ30.

At Macy's, get 20% to 60% off with an additional 15% or 10% off of sale and clearance items when you use the promo code REFRESH at the checkout.

From now until Feb. 28, ModCloth is offering 20% off sale items when you use the code EXTRA20SALE.

Everything in The Cozy Shop is available for up to 65% off at Nordstrom Rack. And for luxury fashion fans, the retailer has marked down Burberry apparel and accessories for up to 60% off.

Shopping for the entire family? Old Navy is offering up to 50% off sitewide.

Until Feb. 22, you can save up to 60% off styles in Rug USA's New Traditionals section and get free shipping in the process.

New customers of SkinStore will receive 20% off their purchase when they use the promo code NEWBIE.

Looking for some luxury fashion items to bump up your wardrobe? You can get 20% off select full-priced fashion items at Verishop with the code LUCKY21 until Feb. 22.

Shop Our Favorite Deals You Might've Missed This Week

Amazon

Up your daily coffee game with this sleek, single serving coffee brewer from Keurig, which is on sale for over 30% off.

$70 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $110)

Best Buy

Want to create a Gen-Z-approved ambiance in the comfort of your home? These easy-to-use light strips will make adding ambient color to your home easier than ever.

$70 AT BEST BUY (REGULARLY $105)

Gap

Looking for a tried-and-true pair of jeans for your spring ensembles? This silhouette from Gap has been approved by TikTok users everywhere.

$64 W/CODE ADDIT AT GAP (REGULARLY $80)

Nordstrom Rack

Looking for an ultra-chic way to stand out this spring season? Burberry's bright red patent trench is the perfect way to do it -- especially when it's available for 55% off.

$1200 AT NORDSTROM RACK (REGULARLY $2690)

Best Buy

Gear up for spring cleaning and save $220 on Dyson's Ball Animal Upright Vacuum -- which features a cleaner head that'll automatically adjust to the floor you're cleaning.

$280 AT BEST BUY (REGULARLY $500)

Walmart

Whether you consider yourself a gamer or have someone special in your life who does, there's no going wrong with this deal on the Nintendo Joy-Con Switch Pair.

$69 AT WALMART (REGULARLY $79)

Rag & Bone

Made from upcycled fabrics and with adjustable ear loops, Rag & Bone's sleek, classic black face masks will be great for keeping in your bag, your car or anywhere else for convenient use.

$20 AT RAG & BONE (REGULARLY $55)