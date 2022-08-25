'The Boys' Adds Jeffrey Dean Morgan to Season 4

The Boys, which is already back in production on season 4, is adding Jeffrey Dean Morgan to the cast. The hit Prime Video series about corrupt superheroes will reunite the actor with executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke, after he first worked with the creator on Supernatural.

While details about his role haven’t been revealed, Morgan took to Twitter to share his excitement. “Can’t tell you how excited I am! Big thanks to [Eric Kripke] and [AMC+] & [The Boys] for finding a way with both schedules,” he wrote, presumably referring to the fact that he’s currently filming The Walking Dead spinoff Dead City. “No easy task. SO DAMN STOKED!!”

Can’t tell you how excited I am! Big thanks to @therealKripke and @AMCPlus & @TheBoysTV for finding a way with both schedules. No easy task. SO DAMN STOKED!! https://t.co/NZT94seB0z — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) August 25, 2022

Kripke also took to Twitter to “welcome” Morgan to the Boys ensemble. “Welcome to the fam, [Jeffrey Dean Morgan]. We’re all SO PSYCHED to have you!!” he wrote alongside a picture of the cast on set of season 4, which they are “now shooting.”

“Great news!” Anthony Starr responded.

Chuffed to welcome @JDMorgan to The Boys S4. Can't confirm if he's gettin' any tights, though. pic.twitter.com/ApDpQgo0QC — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) August 25, 2022

While The Boys is not expected to return with new episodes until 2023, Morgan can be seen reprising his role as Negan on the final episodes of The Walking Dead, which ends its 11-season run in October. He’ll then return as Negan opposite Lauren Conrad as Maggie in a new zombie spinoff, The Walking Dead: Dead City.

Originally titled Isle of the Dead, the AMC+ series follows Maggie and Negan as they travel into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan. Long ago cut off from the rest of the world, the crumbling city is now a place of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror.