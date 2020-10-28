The Clean Makeup Brand Camila Mendes, Lucy Hale and More Stars Love for a Natural, Glowy Look

Looking for a new clean beauty brand to try? Ilia Beauty is one to look to if it's not on your radar already. The line is dedicated to creating makeup products that are great for the skin, too, and so many of our favorite celebs are fans!

Stars such as Camila Mendes, Lucy Hale, Joy Bryant, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Kourtney Kardashian use Ilia Beauty for their makeup made from consciously selected natural and synthetic ingredients that are good for the skin, while delivering vivid color, impactful application and a glowy, healthy-looking result.

The brand also strives to use sustainable packaging with the use of recycled aluminum, glass and responsibly sourced paper. Plus, Ilia Beauty offers a recycling program where U.S. customers can mail in up to five empty beauty products per month.

Shop the entire Ilia Beauty collection and check out their celebrity-beloved makeup for the face, eye and lip below.