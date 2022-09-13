'The Cleaning Lady' Season 2: Oliver Hudson Confronts Elodie Yung in Tearful Premiere Sneak Peek (Exclusive)

Thony is in crisis. Season 2 of The Cleaning Lady picks up with Thony (Elodie Yung) desperately trying to locate her son, Luca (Sebastien and Valentino LaSalle), after he was kidnapped by his father, Marco (Ivan Shaw). With nowhere else to turn, she enlists the help of FBI Agent Garrett Miller (Oliver Hudson) to track him down before they leave the country.

In ET's exclusive sneak peek from Monday's sophomore premiere, an antsy Thony receives unsolicited advice from Garrett on how to deal with her latest family crisis -- most notably her complicated relationship with her husband and Luca's father.

"I can't imagine what you're going through," Garrett says in the clip, in an attempt to extend an olive branch. He then fishes for information from Thony about her tense chat with Marco as a way to try and find the reasoning behind why Marco would kidnap Luca.

"Marco wanted to go back home. I told him I wasn't ready and then he took Luca," Thony explains.

Garrett asks if going home is "the worst thing in the world," prompting Thony to push back. But then he tells her he believes she's still "involved" with jailed mob boss Arman (Adan Canto) "somehow," meaning she could finally be free from his wrath. "So unless there's something you're not telling me, I don't know why you don't just go home with your family and make a fresh start," Garrett theorizes.

But, as Thony tearfully says, "There is no fresh start for us home... There is no possibility for us." Watch ET's exclusive season 2 premiere clip below.

Lost alum Naveen Andrews joins the cast as Robert Kamdar, an ex-lover of Nadia's (Eva De Dominici) intent on driving a wedge between her and Arman.

The Cleaning Lady premieres Monday, Sept. 19 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.