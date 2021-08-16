'The Crown': Emma Corrin Performs 'Phantom of the Opera' in Deleted Scene

While fans eagerly await season 5 of The Crown, Netflix released a rare, deleted scene from season 4, with Emma Corrin portraying Princess Diana as she performs “All I Ask of You” from The Phantom of the Opera for Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor).

The scene from Peter Morgan’s historical drama about the royal family is based on widely reported rumors that Diana taped herself performing the iconic song at the West End as a seventh wedding anniversary gift for her husband.

While the clip didn’t make it into the final cut of the episode “Avalanche,” it shows the great lengths the series and Corrin went through in recreating every last detail of Diana and Charles’ courtship and marriage. And according to an interview with Vulture, Corrin’s performance was the result of them singing a karaoke version of The Phantom during their audition.

Although that moment blew producers away, Corrin later revealed that filming the scene proved to be quite difficult. “I had a complete panic attack, which was actually not very fun on the day,” Corrin said, revealing they had two takes before breaking down. “I trained as a singer, but it was weird because I had to sing like Diana and also worse than I can, which was very strange, because she wasn’t trained.”

Despite the trauma performing on set, Corrin told ET how every day on set was an “unbelievable” experience, especially when it came to recreating all of Diana’s iconic looks. “I just loved going in and there’d be, like, a new incredible costume hanging in my trailer,” they said. “It was mad.”

Corrin went on to earn their first Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, with her competing against co-star Olivia Colman, who reprised her role as Queen Elizabeth II. In total, The Crown earned 24 nominations for season 4, including one for Outstanding Drama Series.