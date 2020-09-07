'The Crown' Is Getting a 6th Season After Creator Changes His Mind on Season 5 Finale

Looks like The Crown isn't over just yet!

The Netflix series that follows the life of Queen Elizabeth II is getting a sixth season after creator Peter Morgan changed his mind about the season five finale, multiple outlets report.

"As we started to discuss the storylines for Series 5, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons," Morgan said in a statement. "To be clear, series six will not bring us any closer to present-day -- it will simply enable us to cover the same period in greater detail."

Morgan's statement reiterates what the Netflix show's executive producer, Suzanne Mackie, said earlier this year about the possibility of covering Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's story on the show.

"To be honest, whatever the life of The Crown is after where we are now, I doubt we'll ever go as far into the present day," Suzanne Mackie told PA (via the BBC). "I think we'll probably -- we won't travel into the present day."

Morgan first stated in January that the fifth season of The Crown would be its last, at the same time he announced that Imelda Staunton had been cast as the new Queen Elizabeth. The role was played by Claire Foy in the show's first two seasons and taken over by Olivia Colman for season three and four.

"I'm greatly honored,” Staunton told ET in May. "I don't want to let the air go out of the balloon and I really have to bring it home. I would love to do that for all the people who have gone before me."

Since then, ET has learned that British actress Lesley Manville will take over the role of Princess Margaret in season five from Helena Bonham Carter. Vanessa Kirby played Margaret in the show's first two seasons.

"I could not be happier to be playing Princess Margaret. The baton is being passed on from two formidable actresses and I really don't want to let the side down," Manville said in a statement. "Furthermore, to play siblings with my dear friend Imelda Staunton will be nothing short of a complete joy."

