'The Crown' Tops Big Emmy Night With Outstanding Drama Series Win

The Crown is taking home the biggest award of the night! During Sunday's 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards, the Netflix drama won one of the top awards of the evening -- Outstanding Drama Series.

Creator and executive producer Peter Morgan accepted the award on the show's behalf during a satellite London party filled with cast and crew as he took to the mic to accept the prestigious honor after presenter Adrien Brody revealed the winner.

"Thank you, the Television Academy. Thank you, Netflix. Thank you, Sony. Thanks, this lot," Morgan said, looking back at the cheery group behind him. "Thank you to one or two people not here because we start shooting in a couple of hours... We're going to have a party now! I am lost for words and I'm very, very grateful. Thank you."

The Crown's drama series win makes it the the second, after Schitt's Creek, to sweep its respective Emmy categories. It won every award it was nominated in for acting, writing and directing on Sunday.

The top drama award marked The Crown's 11th overall, after the Netflix drama tied The Mandalorian as the most-nominated show, with 24 nominations apiece.

During Sunday's ceremony, series stars Gillian Anderson, Tobias Menzies, Olivia Colman and Josh O'Connor also walked away victorious, winning awards for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, respectively.

ET spoke with O'Connor in February, after The Crownwon four Golden Globe awards, and the actor marveled at the show's critical success.

"It's pretty surreal," O'Connor, who won the Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama Golden Globe, said. "... It's great to have been recognized and for the whole show to have been recognized... I'm very grateful, basically."

Prior to Sunday's ceremony, Claire Foy took home the award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama for her appearance in a season 4 episode of The Crown.

The 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, aired live Sunday, Sept. 19 on CBS and Paramount+. For complete Emmys coverage, stay tuned to ETonline.com.