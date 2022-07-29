'The Family Chantel': Chantel Visits Pedro's Mother to Save Their Marriage (Exclusive)

Lidia as well as Pedro's sister, Nicole, have made it no secret that they're not fans of Chantel or her family. However, Lidia appears to have a change of heart as Chantel visits her alone to talk about her marriage issues with Pedro. All season long, Chantel and Pedro's marriage has fallen apart after he pursued a new career in real estate and became close with his new co-workers. Chantel says Pedro is not happy and she doesn't know what to do. Lidia tells her to ask Pedro what's bothering him and Chantel replies that he refuses to tell her. Lidia shockingly appears to be on Chantel's side and says that Pedro needs to make time for her even though he's busy working at his new job. She muses that if Chantel has a son with Pedro, that would strengthen the marriage but Chantel shuts down the idea, noting that he told her he didn't want to have kids for another five to seven years.

"Although I do want to have children, I don't think that would help anything right now," Chantel tells cameras. "I don't want to have a child and raise them by myself because I took it upon myself to get pregnant with a man who didn't want to be a father. That's what I don't want to do."

Chantel then presents Lidia with a pair of designer sunglasses as a gift. Lidia says that despite their rocky past and Chantel's family not liking her or her family, she wants Chantel and Pedro to stay together. This was of course a big departure from what she told Pedro a couple weeks ago, when he confided in her about his and Chantel's marriage issues and she bluntly told him to leave her.

"The problem here is Chantel," she is seen telling him over FaceTime. "She is jealous. Leave her on the sidelines."

Lidia tells cameras that seeing Chantel in person changed her mind.

"I advised him to get separated," she acknowledges. "But seeing Chantel at my door today, wanting to have a relationship with my family, I decided to support her. I see that she made the decision to fix her marriage."

The Family Chantel airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

Pedro filed for divorce from Chantel in May and the two both filed restraining orders against one another. In Chantel's answer to Pedro's divorce filing, she makes explosive allegations, citing the reason for the divorce as adultery on his behalf. She also accuses him of "cruel treatment" by including "physical domestic violence, as well as mental pain." In the court documents, she states that "the marriage is irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation."