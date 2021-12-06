'The Family Chantel': Pedro Asks Chantel to Fly to Dominican Republic After Intense Family Drama (Exclusive)

Pedro needs his wife, Chantel's, support. In this exclusive clip from Monday's new episode of The Family Chantel, Pedro asks Chantel to come to the Dominican Republic amid his trip back to his home country becoming a disaster.

Pedro traveled to the Dominican Republic to find out more about his father, who was largely absent from his childhood. Pedro is having a hard time reconciling the fact that he and his sister, Nicole, are products of their mom's affair with their dad, who was already married and had his own family. But during his trip to the Dominican Republic, both his grandmother and mother said that this was the culture in the Dominican Republic and defended their actions. In the clip, Pedro FaceTimes Chantel and notes how his whole family is now against him.

"All the f**king people keep saying the same sh**, how good my father was, like, I don't f**king understand that sh**," he angrily says. "Don't f**king tell me that he was a good father just only because he give me f**king money and f**king clothes when I was baby. If that's what it is, that's fine. He can pay but I need more than that! ... What about feelings, connections, relationships? What about spend time together? It's not just about money."

Pedro also notes how he just realized that every woman in his family has been involved with married men, including his grandmother. The obviously distraught 90 Day Fiancé fan favorite says it would be nice to have Chantel's support during the trip, and Chantel says she's booking a flight because he needs her. Chantel also says that this is an opportunity for her to take her sister, Winter, away as Winter is currently dealing with a bad breakup from her ex-fiancé, Jah. But Pedro only wants Chantel to come and says Winter and Jah continuously break up and get back together.

"I think that they're done this time, I really do," Chantel replies. "If I have anything to do with it."

Chantel, who hasn't been a fan of Jah since uncovering that he had a secret child he didn't tell Winter about, tells cameras, "I want to make sure to do everything in my power to make sure Winter does not get back with Jah. If that means her coming to the D.R. with me to be physically away from him, then I think that I should do it."

New episodes of The Family Chantel air Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

RELATED CONTENT: