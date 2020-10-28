'The Family Chantel': Winter Cries During Argument With Her Sister Over Their Differences (Exclusive)

Chantel and Winter are getting real with each other. In a sneak peek at Monday's episode of The Family Chantel, the sisters get into an argument that ends in tears.

Winter is visibly emotional as she and Chantel both yell about wanting to be closer to one another. "I want a relationship with my sister. You know, I didn't have one at all when I was young, and that's the truth. And I always wanted one," Winter says tearfully.

Chantel argues that she tried to get Winter to come out with her, which is her way of trying to have a relationship with her sibling.

"I don't want to go to the club," Winter replies. Somewhat backing down, Chantel responds, "It's fine. We're just two different people, I guess."

Winter exclaims, "We are! And why can't we just love each other for being different."

During a confessional, Winter elaborates on her and Chantel's difficult relationship, and how she did try to be more like her sister growing up. "I was always compared to my sister, and I used to wear a lot of makeup. I hated my curly hair," she recalls. "I did a lot of things to make myself look different. So, being consistently compared and stood next to [her], it was hurting. It hurt and it was damaging."

Winter adds, "It damaged my self-esteem."

The Family Chantel airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

