'The Flight Attendant' Takes Off for a Second Season

Fasten your seatbelts, because you're in for another wild ride.

HBO Max has officially renewed The Flight Attendant for a second season, even after initially billing it as a miniseries, the WarnerMedia-owned streamer announced Friday. The announcement comes one day after the thrilling conclusion to the first season was released.

The second season will see the return of star and executive producer Kaley Cuoco as Cassie, who will find herself in the center of a new adventure. It is unclear who else among the ensemble will be returning.

“We are delighted that the show has resonated so strongly with audiences and critics," said Casey Bloys, Chief Content Officer at HBO and HBO Max. "We congratulate Kaley, [creator] Steve [Yockey], Greg [Berlanti] and Sarah [Schecter], along with the rest of the incredibly talented cast, executive producers and our partners at Warner Bros. Television on all the success of the first season. I look forward to seeing where Cassie will go next.”

“To say that I am elated would be an understatement! The positive response to our show has surpassed all of our expectations and I’m so proud of the entire team behind its success,” said Cuoco. “I’m thrilled to continue my partnership with Team Berlanti, Steve Yockey, HBO Max and of course my beloved studio, Warner Bros. I have amazing partners in Suzanne McCormack and Mackenzie Shade at Yes, Norman Prods., where we are committed to delivering diverse and quality entertainment, including an exciting (and probably a little crazy) TFA season 2!”

“We could not be more pleased to embark on another adventure with our incredible partners at Yes, Norman, Kaley and Suzanne, our wonderful creator Steve Yockey, as well as our collaborators at WBTV and HBO Max,” said executive producers Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter in a joint statement. “We are thrilled that people have responded so positively to our beloved show, and in particular Kaley Cuoco’s incredible, tour de force performance.”

Adapted from Chris Bohjalian's 2018 novel, the first season of The Flight Attendant kicked off when Cassie Bowden wakes up in a hotel room next to a dead man, Alex Sokolov (Michiel Huisman) with no recollection of what happened. Over the course of eight episodes, Cassie goes on a messy, chaotic journey in her desperate attempt to seek the truth and find out who really killed Alex. It all culminated in dramatic fashion when it's revealed in the final two episodes that it was her boy toy Buckley Ware (Colin Woodell), aka Felix, who slit Alex's throat.

Of course, there were several other side mysteries going on too, with Megan's (Rosie Perez) double life selling secrets to North Korea, the uncertainty surrounding Annie's (Zosia Mamet) unemployment and whether Cassie actually will become a CIA asset.

Yockey broke down the ending of The Flight Attendant's first season, which gave Cassie a relatively happy ending as she chose to close the door on her past and work on her sobriety in order to move forward.

"It was important to us to tell a story in eight episodes that had a beginning, middle and an end," he told ET. "From the very beginning, we were like, we're going to get to the end of Cassie's emotional journey across these eight episodes and we're going to get the end of the mystery of Alex Sokolov. If we can wrap up those two things in a way that feels dramatically satisfying, then I feel like I've done my job. What that does though is there are these little floating things that are just fun that are out there, so if we decided to do another one, it would be like, what's the next adventure for The Flight Attendant? Like, what's the next thing that Cassie can stumble into and suddenly find herself in the middle of an intrigue or a mystery, and which of those things can we pick up and take with us? It'll be a fun thing to unpack should it come to that."

Season 1 also starred Michelle Gomez, T.R. Knight, Merle Dandridge, Griffin Matthews and Nolan Gerard Funk.

