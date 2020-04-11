The Friends x Revolution Makeup Collection Part 2 Is Here!

Could we be any more excited for a new beauty collection? The second drop of Makeup Revolution's collaboration with Friends is here!

Featuring eyeshadow palettes, lip scrubs, body scrubs and body butter, the new line is equal parts indulgent and nostalgic -- see ET Style's Kristen Gill give her honest review of the products. Prices range from $7 to $25, making these ideal for gift-giving and guilt-free self-care. Plus, in the spirit of Friends, you can give a loved one $5 off their first Revolution Beauty purchase of $30 and get $5 back.

If you missed the first Makeup Revolution x Friends collection, check out Kristen's review of those products. A few items (like the Phoebe Lip Gloss) are still in stock -- but most are sold out, so you'll want to jump on the new collection ASAP.

Shop the entire Makeup Revolution x Friends 2.0 collection and see our top picks below.