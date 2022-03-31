'The Garcias' Trailer: The Family Heads to Mexico in HBO Max Reboot (Exclusive)

The Garcías are back and this time they have a few additional members in their familia! ET has the exclusive first trailer for The Garcias, which shows the beloved family from the hit Nickelodeon series, The Brothers García, making their return to television.

The HBO Max original series picks up 15 years later, with the beloved original cast spending two months in Rivera Maya in Mexico.

Three generations of Garcías sit in a beautiful room, while the family matriarch makes an announcement.

“We can enjoy some sunsets. You can finish your book,” Sonia García (Ada Morris) tells her husband Ray (Carlos Lacamara) as they sit with their family. “And besides, maybe it’s time I actually retired. It’s going to be a terrific two months."

While Sonia is met with cheers from grandchildren, her children, Larry (Alvin Alverez), George (Bobby Gonzalez), Carlos (Jeffery Licon) and Lorena (Vaneza Pitynski), all know it will be the experience of a lifetime.

The Garcia family’s time in Mexico is filled with adventure and discovery as the younger members try their hand at different task at the resort, with George indulging in (extra spicy) Chapulines, and Lorena rediscovering her love of working in the hair salon.

“While no one is even quite certain where the path they’re on will lead, with the support and love of those around you, it’s always about the journey,” one of the grandchildren says.

Joining the cast are Oliver Alexander, Nitzia Chama, Paul Rodriguez, Jr., Maeve Garay, Elsha Kim, Ayva Severy and Trinity Jo-Li.

The Garcias premieres exclusively April 14 on HBO Max.