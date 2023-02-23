'The Goldbergs' Ending With Season 10

The Goldbergs' time has come to an end on ABC.

The network has canceled the 1980s family comedy after the current 10th season wraps, with ABC announcing Thursday that the May 3 finale will now close out the series. The half-hour comedy, which stars Wendi McLendon-Covey and is narrated by Patton Oswalt, will not return for a season 11.

Created by Adam F. Goldberg, The Goldbergs is loosely based on his childhood and family. Season 10 saw the Goldbergs living back under the same roof and Beverly (McLendon-Covey) preparing for her new role as grandmother. The series premiered in September 2013 and has aired over 200 episodes during its 10-year run, serving as a key cornerstone to ABC's Wednesday comedy lineup. The ensemble includes Sean Giambrone, Troy Gentile, Hayley Orrantia and Sam Lerner.

McLendon-Covey confirmed the show's cancellation on her Instagram on Thursday afternoon, writing, "It's been a helluva decade. I don't have the language skills to convey how much this experience has meant to me. Endless gratitude."

“It’s been an honor to be part of The Goldbergs for the last decade. I’m really proud of what we accomplished with the show, and I’m so lucky to have had such a rewarding experience," she later said in a statement. "I will miss my TV family and every last crew member. Thanks to our brilliant writers for giving us thoughtful story arcs year after year, and for being so collaborative. Thanks to the best EPs in the business. And thanks to all our fans (the Goldnerds) for being so sweet and supportive. My heart is full... But I definitely hope I never see another pair of shoulder pads for the rest of my life.”

“We are so proud of the 10 years we were able to spend with The Goldbergs," Craig Erwich, president of ABC Entertainment, Hulu and Disney Branded Television Streaming Originals, said in a statement. "This is an incredible team and we’re so thankful for the joy and entertainment they brought to so many over this time. We look forward to celebrating their final chapter along with the fans in the weeks ahead.”

News of The Goldbergs ending comes after several drastic changes in front of and behind the camera in recent years.

The late George Segal, who played Beverly's father, Albert "Pops" Solomon, died in March 2021 at age 87 due to complications from bypass surgery. Segal's absence was addressed in the season 9 premiere when it was revealed Pops had died in his sleep.

In December 2021, original cast member Jeff Garlin left the series midway through season 9 following an internal HR investigation into various allegations about his conduct. It was later revealed in the season 10 premiere that his character, patriarch Murray Goldberg, had died as well.