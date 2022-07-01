'The Goldbergs' Star Hayley Orrantia Gets Engaged to Boyfriend Greg Furman

Love is in air! Hayley Orrantia and her boyfriend, Greg Furman, are engaged!

The Goldbergs star took to Instagram on Thursday to share the news, alongside a pair of heartwarming snapshots of the lovebirds.

"And then one day you meet someone who makes it all make sense. 💜💍" Orrantia captioned the post. "We’re getting married!"

The first of the black-and-white engagement photos showed the pair standing side-by-side and smiling for the camera as Orrantia showed off her new ring, and in the second pic, the actress is giving her new fiancé a kiss on the cheek.

Furman shared the same pair of pics to his Instagram page, and captioned the post, "I get to marry my best friend 💍🥰 good thing she said yes! 😂"

Apart from her role as Erica on The Goldbergs, and her music career, Orrantia recently made headlines when she came in as the season 7 runner-up on The Masked Singer, where she performed at The Ringmaster.

Orrantia spoke with ET in May about her time on the show, and the sweet way Furman made her feel better about not taking home the Golden Mask Trophy.

"I've actually never won a trophy, so I kept thinking, man how cool would it be if Masked Singer would be my first trophy," she recalled. "So when I didn't get it, [my boyfriend] was so sweet and he had this little trophy made with a little microphone that said like, 'Breakout Star of 2022.'"

"So I get to go home with a trophy, what's honestly even more special than I thought it could be," she added.

Congrats to the happy couple!