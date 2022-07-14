'The Handmaid's Tale': June Is Ready to Fight Gilead in the First Trailer for Season 5

June is ready to fight on season 5 of The Handmaid's Tale. On Thursday, the Elisabeth Moss-led Hulu series released the first trailer for season 5, which shows June's story pick up after she and other handmaids killed Commander Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) in the most recent finale.

"I want her to know that it was me," June says in the trailer of Serena (Yvonne Strahovski), the late commander's widow. "The grieving wife, she knows the world is watching.... You wanna fight? Let's fight."

Per the season's official logline, the latest installment will see June face consequences for killing Commander Waterford, while struggling to redefine her identity and purpose. She'll also be busy working with Luke (O-T Fagbenle) and Moira (Samira Wiley) to fight Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to save and reunite with Hannah.

Meanwhile, a widowed Serena will attempt to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead’s influence creeps into Canada.

Elsewhere, Commander Lawrence (Bradley Whitford) will work with Nick (Max Minghella) and Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd) as he tries to reform Gilead and rise in power.

Alexis Bledel will not return as Emily, following her May announcement that she was exiting the series ahead of season 5.

The trailer, which was released a month after Hulu shared the first photos from season 5, comes after the cast broke down the season 4 finale in an interview with ET, teasing what's to come when the show picks back up.

"When she does this, I think there’s an incredible release for her," Moss told ET of her character killing Commander Waterford. "But I think at the same time, there’s this feeling of, 'What am I going to do next? Where do I go now?'"

June's choice to get revenge, Fiennes warned, could mean trouble ahead for her. "If you seek to extinguish the thing that troubles you most and you want revenge for at least some sense of justice, there’s the danger that you might become the thing that you destroyed," he said.

Season 5 of The Handmaid's Tale will premiere Sept. 14 on Hulu.