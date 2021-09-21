'The Hot Zone: Anthrax' Shares Intense, Full-Length Trailer Ahead of Thanksgiving Debut

The Hot Zone, National Geographic’s anthology series depicting past, real-life threats, is back with an all-new season, Anthrax, chronicling the deadly attacks that followed in the wake of the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Ahead of its Thanksgiving debut, the network shared the first full-length trailer, giving audiences a look at the scientific thriller starring Daniel Dae Kim and Tony Goldwyn.

In the limited series following parallel stories about the events that took place 20 years ago, Kim portrays FBI agent Matthew Ryker who sounds the alarm that America is under attack once again while Goldwyn portrays Dr. Bruce Ivins, a microbiologist who gets caught up in the hunt for the 2001 anthrax killer.

The rest of the ensemble cast includes Dylan Baker as high-ranking FBI lifer Ed Copak, Dawn Olivieri as FBI special agent Dani Toretti, Ian Colletti as a Quantico graduate Chris Moore, Morgan Kelly as FBI agent Eric Sykes, Denyce Lawton as pharmaceutical lobbyist Sheila Willis, Carlos Gonzalez-Vio as Dr. Simon Kurz, Enrico Colantoni as Mayor Rudy Giuliani and Harry Hamlin as news anchor Tom Brokaw.

Ahead of the full trailer, ET debuted an exclusive first look behind the scenes at season 2 of The Hot Zone. "Our story tracks two characters fundamentally: Bruce and Ryker," Goldwyn teased. "Bruce's story is fascinating. He's not who he appears to be at all."

"Most of the time we're on parallel paths and when we come together, it should crackle," Kim said, with Goldwyn adding that the series is "a really great detective story and emotional drama."

The Hot Zone: Anthrax premieres over three nights during Thanksgiving weekend, beginning Sunday, Nov. 28 on NatGeo.