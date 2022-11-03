'The Kardashians' Recap: Khloe Kardashian Shoots Down Tristan Thompson's Offer to Pay for True's Birthday

Khloe Kardashian is doing just fine, thanks. On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, KoKo throws her daughter, True, a pastel-themed fourth birthday party complete with massive balloon displays, hair braiding, slime-making stations, and plenty of treats.

"I'm entrusted in raising her, and I take that role so seriously," Khloe says smiling in her confessional. "I have an opportunity to shape her into such an incredible young woman, and I'm not going to take that job lightly. I'm going to do the best job I can do."

At the party, Khloe makes a point to note that her ex and True's dad, Tristan Thompson, has a basketball game on the day of the party, explaining why he isn't in attendance.

She also shows the Kardashians' longtime pal and event planner, Mindy Weiss, a photo of the "diamond necklace" that Tristan bought for True for her birthday.

"I don't know if Tristan was here today if that would add more stress to me," Khloe admits in her aside interview. "We do co-parent really well, but I haven't seen Tristan in person since before Christmastime."

Momager Kris Jenner then arrives at the party and informs Khloe that she spoke with Tristan on the phone and the NBA star informed her that he privately "took care of the whole party."

"He's not taking care of the whole party," Khloe corrects Kris. "That's nice but I won't let that happen."

Kris seems to think that Khloe should let Tristan finance the soiree, noting that he "was so excited" to do it.

"And I'm so excited that I could do it all by myself," Khloe replies, smiling and throwing her arms out.

She gives her mom a hug, once again noting, "That's nice, but I won't let him do that."

Hulu

"I work really hard to do elaborate things for True, and I don't need anyone's help," Khloe notes in her confessional.

Though they co-parent well together, Khloe and Tristan's personal relationship ended in December 2021, days after Khloe did an embryo transfer for a surrogate to have their second child. That's when the news broke that Tristan had fathered another child with another woman while he was engaged to Khloe.

"Khloe is keeping her options open when it comes to dating, a source recently told ET. "She hasn't fully moved on from everything that's happened with Tristan, but she is really focused on their relationship as a family and doesn't want to rush and bring another man into the picture at this point."

The Kardashians streams Thursdays on Hulu.