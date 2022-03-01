'The Kardashians' Trailer: Family Teases Their 'Transformations' in Latest Look at Hulu Show

Fans won’t have to wait much longer for the return of the Kardashians. On Monday, Hulu shared another super trailer for the family’s brand new series, The Kardashians. “back and better than ever. 🤍 #TheKardashians premieres april 14 on @hulu, and coming soon to Disney+ internationally and Star+ in Latin America,” the caption from the official The Kardashians Hulu Instagram read.

From the looks of the trailer, fans are going to get a closer look at Kourtney and Travis Barker’s engagement, which included a party with the family, Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy with her and Travis Scott’s second child, Wolf, and whatever news that has someone asking Kim, “Are you dying? I’m dying.”

The latest reality series from the famous family was announced in December 2020, three months after they shared that their long-running E! series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, would end after 20 seasons.

The Kardashians began filming in September. It has not been confirmed if Kim’s impending divorce from her husband, Kanye West, or Tristan Thompson’s latest paternity scandal will be featured on the series.

During a recent appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, Khloe confirmed that the cameras are indeed rolling. "They're here now in the back shooting with us and we're so happy to be up and rolling again," she shared.

The Kardashians premieres on Hulu on April 14.