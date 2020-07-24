'The Kissing Booth 2': Joey King and Jacob Elordi Break Down That Ending (Exclusive)

The following story contains major spoilers for The Kissing Booth 2.

The stars of The Kissing Booth 2 are sharing their thoughts on the movie's shocking ending. The sequel to the 2018 film arrived on Netflix Friday and brought plenty of drama and deception to the table. The film follows Elle (Joey King) and Noah (Jacob Elordi) as they navigate their long-distance romance. Throughout the movie, Elle gets suspicious of Noah's relationship with his college friend, Chloe (Maisie Richardson-Sellers), while also getting close to -- and even kissing -- the new guy at school, Marco (Taylor Zakhar Perez).

Elle also struggles with deciding where to attend college the following year, having promised her best friend, Lee (Joel Courtney), to join him at UC Berkeley, and also assured Noah she's thinking about joining him at Harvard in the fall.

The flick ends with Elle lying to everyone about being waitlisted at both schools, when she actually received two acceptance letters and now faces a huge decision.

"She's really good at getting herself into a pickle, that's for sure," King told ET's Katie Krause of the cliffhanger ending. "Elle Evans is notorious for trying to make everybody happy, which in turn, the way she goes about it, makes everybody mad in the long run, including herself."

"Elle has a lot of figuring out to do, and she figures out a lot during this movie. And then, in the end, she gives herself even more figuring out to do, which is crazy," she continued. "We don't know what's going to happen... I don't know why she does that."

Elordi agreed, telling ET that Elle is facing "a lot of pressure" from the men in her life.

"She's scared to tell either of them because it's such a difficult decision," he said. "She probably feels a lot of pressure from both parties, which is just unfortunate."

In addition to the college decision, Elle is also facing a romantic one. At the end of the flick, Marco tells one of his buddies that Elle is "worth it," seemingly confirming that he plans to go after her, despite her relationship with Noah.

"I feel like if you get told no, you should take the no, you know? Take the L man, give up," Elordi told ET of Marco. "Like, leave her alone, you know?"

King was more understanding of Marco's plight, telling ET that "Elle is a young gal who makes mistakes."

"I think that she went through this up and down roller coaster with Noah and his life at Harvard, and then this person comes in who's a pillar of strength to her with emotions and a personal life," she said. "Things get confusing."

That confusion Elle is facing actually led King to question if her character and Elordi's should end up together.

"Just like Elle says in the trailer, she always thought they were [endgame], but things change, things happen, and I don't know where their story will take them," King said. "But I'm so excited that we get to see Elle and Noah in this movie. I think Noah and Elle are iconic and I think it's exciting for fans to be able to see them again."

While Elordi disagreed, saying that he thinks Elle and Noah are endgame, Perez was firmly planted in Team Marco ahead of the announcement of a potential third movie.

"I felt like it was the perfect ending to the beginning of a third film," he said. "I have no idea if Netflix will be doing one, but... we need justice for Marco."

Elordi wasn't sold on a third flick, though, and was satisfied with the cliffhanger ending.

"So many of these things end with cliffhangers, you kind of leave it up for interpretation," he said. "Myself personally, I don't know what I'm doing after this phone call, so [I'm] not sure how to answer that... I have no idea."

The rest of the cast seemed eager to make another film, with Richardson-Sellers sharing that she'd "love" to make a third movie.

"I wanna see [Chloe] and Elle. I wanna see that relationship develop," she said. "I want to see how she interacts with Marco. That would be so fun."

Courtney noted that whether or not a third film gets made will largely depend on the fans' response to the sequel.

"I might be a little biased, but I actually think that our second movie is better than our first. I just love it. I think it's so good," he said. "The fans gave us so much support in the first movie and got us a second one. Who knows? It might happen again."

"Our fans loved the first one so much and they are ultimately how we got to do a second one, so if they are loud enough about this one, about hopefully making a third one, maybe Netflix will grant us the permission," King agreed.

The Kissing Booth 2 is now available on Netflix.