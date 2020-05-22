'The Lovebirds' And More New Movies You Can Stream While Theaters Are Closed

As social distancing becomes the new norm amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, theater screens remain darkened -- forcing many studios to push back release dates of upcoming films. But some are dropping their newest releases on streaming for at-home quarantine viewing, instead.

Universal Pictures led the charge by making new releases such as The Hunt and Trolls World Tour available far sooner than expected, while Disney began streaming Frozen II and Onward on Disney+ "during this challenging period." And that was just the start of our at-home streaming slate.

Below, an up-to-date list of early releases and scroll on to see what's coming soon:

NEW RELEASES

Capone

Tom Hardy transforms into Chicago's most notorious gangster in director Josh Trank's "batsh*t bonkers (in the best possible way)" biopic.

The Lovebirds

The Kumail Nanjiani-Issa Rae comedy -- about a couple who become embroiled in a murder mystery -- bypassed its theatrical run for a new home at Netflix.

How to watch: Netflix

Military Wives

Kristin Scott Thomas and Sharon Horgan play the titular military wives, who start an a cappella group and quickly become an international sensation.

Scoob!

Zoinks! It's an animated origin story for Scooby Doo and the Mystery Inc. gang (voiced by Will Forte, Zac Efron, Gina Rodriguez and Amanda Seyfried).

The Trip to Greece

The fourth (and final) film in The Trip series sees Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon head to Greece to retrace Odysseus's journey from The Odyssey.

AVAILABLE NOW

Arkansas

Clark Duke and Liam Hemsworth play low-level drug runners who get in over their heads with a drug kingpin named Frog (Vince Vaughn).

The Assistant

Ozarks' Julia Garner stars in this timely drama about a day in the life of the assistant to a Harvey Weinstein-like Hollywood mogul.

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

Director Cathy Yan's girl gang DC film stars Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Perez and Ella Jay Basco.

Bloodshot

The Valiant comic adaptation stars Vin Diesel as Ray Garrison, a soldier killed in action and brought back to life with new powers.

Blue Story

Rapman's drama -- about two high school friends caught on opposite sides of a gang war -- debuted to raves in the U.K. before arriving stateside.

The Call of the Wild

Harrison Ford and a CG-dog co-star in this adaptation of the Jack London's 1890s-set novel about adventure in the Canadian Yukon.

Downhill

Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell star as a married couple on a ski vacation who must reevaluate everything after a seemingly life-threatening avalanche.

Emma.

Director Autumn de Wilde's candy-colored adaptation of Jane Austen's comedy of manners stars Anya Taylor-Joy and Johnny Flynn.

Endings, Beginnings

Live vicariously through Shailene Woodley, who stars a woman who becomes romantically involved with best friends played by Dornan and Stan.

Fantasy Island

Blumhouse's twisted take on the '70s TV series casts Michael Peña as the mastermind of a deadly resort catered to Lucy Hale, Ryan Hansen and more.

Frozen II

Disney delivered a blessing to parents and caretakers who were venturing "into the unknown" by releasing the Frozen sequel three months early.

Gretel & Hansel

Orion Pictures' spooky ooky reimagining of the most famous Brothers Grimm fairytale stars IT's Sophia Lillis as the titular older sister.

Hope Gap

An intimate character study about a woman (Annette Bening), her cheating ex-husband (Bill Nighy) and their grown son (Josh O'Connor).

How to Build a Girl

In this adaptation of Caitlin Moran's beloved novel, Beanie Feldstein plays an aspiring writer who breaks into the '90s rock music scene.

The Hunt

Curious viewers can finally see the once-shelved, Craig Zobel-directed political satire, which stars Betty Gilpin and Hilary Swank.

The Invisible Man

This update of the H.G. Wells classic stars Elisabeth Moss, Aldis Hodge and Storm Reid, with Oliver Jackson-Cohen as the titular monster.

I Still Believe

The faith-based drama tells the true love story of Christian singer-songwriter Jeremy Camp (played by KJ Apa) and his fiancé (Britt Robertson).

Just Mercy

The based on a true story drama stars Michael B. Jordan as a defense attorney working to exonerate a death row inmate (Jamie Foxx).

Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Director Eliza Hittman's "urgent and poignant drama" about teenage girls facing an unintended pregnancy won the Special Jury prize at Sundance.

Onward

Pixar's latest sees Chris Pratt and Tom Holland voicing elf brothers who set out on an odyssey through a suburban fantasy world.

The Photograph

Issa Rae and Lakeith Stanfield fall for each other (understandably) in this romance about love stories intertwining through the past and present.

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Céline Sciamma's period drama is about an aristocrat and a painter and the forbidden romance they strike up in 18th century France.

The Rhythm Section

Blake Lively's revenge thriller is from director Reed Morano (The Handmaid's Tale) and co-stars Jude Law and Sterling K. Brown.

Sonic the Hedgehog

The movie raced (pun very much intentional) into homes months ahead of plan, boasting deleted scenes, bloopers and an animated short.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

The final film of the Skywalker Saga stars Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac and Billy Dee Williams.

Trolls World Tour

The Trolls sequel -- starring Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, James Corden, Rachel Bloom and more -- had its opening night in living rooms nationwide.

True History of the Kelly Gang

George MacKay portrays real-life Australian outlaw Ned Kelly, the Robin Hood of the outback. Nicholas Hoult and Russell Crowe also star.

Underwater

If you took Alien, subbed in Kristen Stewart and set it at the bottom of the Mariana Trench, you'd have Underwater.

Valley Girl

A musical remake of the '80s classic starring Jessica Rothe as the ultimate Valley Girl and Josh Whitehouse as a Sunset Strip punk rocker.

The Way Back

Two weeks after its theatrical release, Ben Affleck's recovery drama became available digitally in the U.S., with international markets to follow.

COMING SOON

Artemis Fowl

Disney's adaptation of the Eoin Colfer bestseller -- starring newcomer Ferdia Shaw in the title role alongside Josh Gad, Colin Farrell and Judi Dench -- will forgo a theatrical release and stream exclusively on Disney+.

“Artemis Fowl is a true original. In challenging times, a twelve year old criminal mastermind is one heck of a traveling companion," director Kenneth Branagh said. "Smart, funny, and cool as mustard, he’ll take you to new worlds, meet unforgettable characters and mix magic with mayhem. His own family is everything to him, and (although he’d never admit it), he’d be as proud as I am that families around the world will now be able to enjoy his first amazing screen adventures together, on Disney +.”

When you can watch: On June 12, streaming on Disney+

Greyhound

The Tom Hanks-starring World War II drama was set to open in theaters in June, but has since been acquired by AppleTV+ to premiere on the streamer. In addition to toplining the film, Hanks wrote the script, adapting the true-life story of a U-boat attack on the US Navy.

When you can watch: TBA

The High Note

Dakota Johnson and Tracee Ellis Ross topline this feel-good comedy about the music industry, co-starring Ice Cube, Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Diplo. The High Note will be available on demand for a 48-hour rental period.

"I am so proud of this movie," Ross said in an Instagram video. "This is not what any of us expected, but we go with the flow, we make the best of what is here. And this movie is going to bring some joy into your heart."

When you can watch: May 29

The King of Staten Island

Judd Apatow's "comedy about love, loss and laughter on Staten Island" was set to premiere at SXSW, before the festival was cancelled. Instead, it will debut this summer, available in North America on premium on-demand digital everywhere.

Pete Davidson plays a wannabe tattoo artist who never truly grappled with the death of his firefighter father -- but when his mother (Marisa Tomei) starts dating another firefighter, he's forced to finally grow up. The King of Staten Island also stars Steve Buscemi, Maude Apatow, Bel Powley, Bill Burr and Pamela Adlon.

When you can watch: June 12

Shirley

Elisabeth Moss goes for broke -- as she's wont to do -- portraying horror writer Shirley Jackson in this thriller from Madeline's Madeline director Josephine Decker. Shirley premiere at Sundance earlier this year, where Decker won the U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for Auteur Filmmaking.

When you can watch: June 5

