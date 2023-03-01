'The Mandalorian' EPs on How Grogu's Lack of Training Will Affect Him in Season 3 (Exclusive)

Now that The Mandalorian is back with season 3, executive producers Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni and Rick Famuyiwa are opening about the decisions made in The Book of Boba Fett episodes involving Grogu and how that will affect the incredibly Force-sensitive being moving forward.

To quickly recap the events of episodes five through seven -- which many have dubbed The Mandalorian season 2.5 -- Grogu started his Jedi training with Luke Skywalker when he received a gift from Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal). This ultimately distracted him from the training at hand, with Skywalker eventually making him choose between a future as a Jedi or life on the road with his former steward.

In the end, Grogu chose the bounty hunter -- a decision that goes against what both Skywalker and Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) thought was best for him -- and the two reunited before setting off into the galaxy on their next mission. All the while, Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) and others still wanted to take Grogu for their own evil doings.

Lucasfilm

When asked what Grogu's decision not to continue training will mean for him moving forward, especially in season 3, Famuyiwa quipped to ET's Ash Crossan, "That's an interesting question."

"What we have to remember about Grogu is even though he's a baby to us, he's been around a little while and he's had training and it's clear that he's had training, you know, in order to sort of realize his Force abilities," said Famuyiwa, who also helms three episodes, including the premiere, "Chapter 17."

"I don't know if we can necessarily say that he rests in the same place. An infant or toddler would be in a similar place," he continued. "So, with that being said, he made this decision to go with Mando and to go with what was his found family. And so how that affects who he is, how it affects Mando [is what] season 3 is certainly going to be about."

Favreau, meanwhile, suggests that Grogu leaving Skywalker doesn't mean that he won't be able to continue to learn and train along the way. "Luke also left his teacher to be with his friends and help out in something bigger. So, I think we've learned from Star Wars and what George Lucas established," he teased, before noting that "you can train on your own or maybe seek out other teachers."

And now, Grogu not only has Skywalker, but he also has Djarin -- and the opportunity to get "different lessons, lessons of being a Mandalorian," Favreau said, adding, "There's a lot he has to learn… So, it will be interesting to see how that combination of mentors affects the way he develops as a character."

Lucasfilm

As for Filoni, he said that "if Grogu maintains his discipline and focuses on his training, he can still, you know, develop his abilities. But it's the focus of training, the dedication, that makes all the difference."

"It's not an easy life," the executive producer continued. "He has abilities. He's obviously talented. And it's really up to him, what he's going to do with it going forward."

Of course, Pascal has his own feelings about Grogu's decision to reunite with Djarin and how their relationship will evolve in the new episodes. "What I love is the idea of who’s protecting who because Grogu is discovering more and more of his powers. And it’s very important for Mando to nurture it and to also make sure it’s harnessed in the right way," he previously told ET.

Later, Pascal added, "It's such a disarming dynamic in the instant that they meet. It just works this armored from head-to-toe, reluctant stony figure and this vulnerable but powerful, adorable creature. But the way that a parent-child relationship can develop and how those dynamics can shift and who's learning from who, who's protecting who, who's saving who is something a little bit more up for grabs."

The Mandalorian season 3 premiered March 1 on Disney+, with new episodes debuting weekly on Wednesdays.