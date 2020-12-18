'The Mandalorian': Our Biggest Questions After the Season 2 Finale

Spoilers for "The Mandalorian's" season 2 finale below.

Goodbye for now, Grogu. The Mandalorian's second season came to a close with Friday's finale episode, "Chapter 16 - The Rescue," which saw Mando (Pedro Pascal) and his band of outer rim misfits face off with Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) to rescue The Child formerly known as Baby Yoda.

Following a Beskar-on-Darksaber showdown between Mando and Moff -- with the former coming out on top -- the gang found themselves cornered in the bridge of Moff's light cruiser at the mercy of the dark troopers. Until, that is, a Jedi arrived, answering Grogu's call. And not just any Jedi, but Luke freaking Skywalker himself.

As tends to be the case in the galaxy far, far away, The Mandalorian's finale -- our last episode until who knows when -- left us with more questions than answers. Here are our most pressing asks post-finale.

Is this the end of the Baby Yoda arc?

Season 1 ended with Mando being tasked to return Baby Yoda to the Jedi. Season 2's finale saw him achieve that, effectively shutting the book on this particular mission. While we don't expect to never see Grogu again -- Mando said as much in the episode -- it appears the little green guy might be out of the picture for a while. And that's OK! This is The Mandalorian, after all, not The Grogu Show. But what will the series become without Mando's favorite sidekick? Or...

Could Luke Skywalker be back again?

The better question may be should Luke become a reoccurring character on The Mandalorian? (Let's put questions of de-aging technology aside for the time being.) We still can't say whether this will be a one-off cameo appearance, or if we'll actually see Luke train Grogu in episodes to come. If it's the latter, we would have approved a recasting, as with Han Solo in his Star Wars Story. (Sebastian Stan is right there.) If the former, then it was good to see Mark Hamill's face under that hood again.

This also puts to rest the theories that Ezra Bridger would be the one to answer the call, another Filoni character people are wanting to see in live action. (Ezra could also, of course, make his debut in the Ahsoka spinoff. More on that in a moment.) In the end, it had to be Luke. That said, we do fear for young Grogu, considering Luke's future track record with Kylo Ren. Which brings us to...

Could Grogu go bad?

There have been plenty of ominous warnings about The Child turning to the Dark Side, but will Jon Favreau have the gall to actually turn our favorite baby bad? Could his adorable demeanor be masking the long game of Grogu becoming the show's big bad? We don't know how he survived Order 66, after all. We've seen Yoda exemplify the good of his species; what if we saw Grogu go the other way? If The Child doesn't turn to the Dark Side without Mando to guide him, could what's in his blood tie into the rise of a different threat? (Maybe one we already know, like Snoke or Palpatine?)

When will Grogu learn to talk?

We'll leave it to experts more versed than us to explain how much time has passed since The Mandalorian's premiere, but either way, Grogu is clearly growing before our very eyes and learning along the way -- Mando had him fixing his ship at one point?! -- so eventually, he will have to learn to talk. And a leave of absence with Luke could be the perfect opportunity to do so. How is that going to play, though? Will it be as weird as the time Pokémon suddenly decided Pikachu could talk?

Will Din Djarin ever truly abandon The Code?

When Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff) entered the picture, she made it clear that not all Mandalorians subscribe to such orthodox beliefs as Mando, chief amongst them that he cannot show his face. Well, Din's broken that credo a few times now, including taking off his helmet to bid a poignant goodbye to Grogu. After learning that he's considered a Child of the Watch -- "a cult of religious zealots," as Bo told him -- and following a particularly resonant conversation with -- get this -- Bill Burr in this season's penultimate episode, will Din go his own Way sooner rather than later?

What becomes of Bo-Katan now that Mando has the Darksaber?

We still don't know exactly how Moff got the Darksaber (that's a leftover question we've been wondering since the season 1 finale), but Bo-Katan spent season 2 in search of it, in hopes of eventually restoring Mandalore. That plan has a bit of a wrinkle in it now that Mando's the one wielding the Darksaber. We don't foresee Din having any interest in leading Mandalore, but might a third season see him finally join Bo's cause and delve into what happened during The Purge and the future of the Mandalorian people? There's no chance we don't see live-action Ahsoka and Bo together at some point, so we predicted her storyline would be wrapped up so she could join Rosario Dawson on Ahsoka, but there is still so much more for her on The Mandalorian. Which leads us to…

Who will stick with Mando and who will move to a spinoff?

By the end of season 2, Mando had assembled quite a supporting cast. So, who will pop up in a third season and who will segue to one of the three spinoff series? From the post-credits scene, we know Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) will front The Book of Boba Fett, while Cara Dune (Gina Carano) feels like she's been primed for a run on Rangers of the New Republic. Who's left for The Mandalorian then? We assume Amy Sedaris's Peli Motto will stay put until she gets the spinoff she deserves.

When are we getting season 3 of The Mandalorian?

When Kathleen Kennedy presented at Disney Investor Day, she said, "The next chapter will debut on Disney+ on Christmas of 2021." We'd assumed she meant a third season of The Mandalorian, but it appears she was referring to The Book of Boba Fett. (Our biggest question about that series, of course, is whether it will finally reveal how Boba survived the Sarlacc Pit.) But is The Book of Boba Fett a spinoff, or the subtitle of the third season? (I.e. The Mandalorian: The Book of Boba Fett.) Or will season 3 of The Mandalorian air concurrently with The Book of Boba Fett? If not, how long will we have to wait before we link up with Mando again?