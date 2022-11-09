'The Masked Singer': Late Leslie Jordan Guest Stars on Hall of Fame Night -- See Who Got Unmasked! (Recap)

*Caution: Spoilers Ahead*

The Masked Singer returned on Wednesday -- following Sunday's special show -- for a night of all new performers and some emotional cameos.

Stalwart panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger were all on hand, per usual. However, Ken Jeong was absent from the taping -- which took place in the summer -- due to illness. In his stead, his longtime frenemy, Joel McHale, took Jeong's spot behind the panel.

Additionally, the late Leslie Jordan -- who died in a car accident in late October -- made a sweet appearance as a guest panelist as well. Jordan had joined the show as a guest panelist in three previous episodes throughout the show's past seven seasons.

Together, the star-studded panel did their best to guess the secret identities of the night's costumed contestants as host Nick Cannon introduced us to three brand new hopefuls -- The Bride, The Gopher and Venus Flytrap.

All three clandestine celebs sang their hearts out, but only one was able to move on to the next round. Here's how everything played out, and which characters ended up having to "take it off!"

Before the characters were brought out, Jordan was carried out by the show's Men in Black in a large chariot and embraced Cannon enthusiastically.

"Welcome back," Cannon exclaimed.

"I seldom get invited back anywhere, so It's exciting!" Jordan quipped, before sitting down at the panelists' table.

First up for the night was The Bride -- a giant pink dragon in a wedding dress who surprised everyone when they turned out to be a man, and a man who knows how to rock!

Taking the stage for one of the most bombastic performances of the season, The Bride belted out a hard and exciting cover of "Shut Up and Dance" by Walk the Moon and brought wild and unpredictable rock energy to the proceedings.

"That was amazingly unexpected," Cannon marveled after the performance.

"That's one thing I love about this show, you're always surprised," McCarthy said. "You sound like a real rockstar."

Next up was The Gopher, who looked exactly like if a giant gopher was also a sheriff in a G-rated kids' western movie.

Belting out "It's Your Thing" by The Isley Brothers in a gravelly voice that belied his status as an industry veteran, The Gopher made sure his act had a lot of cowboy hats and lots of fire.

"That was awesome. I love you so much, you are one of my favorite contestants this whole season!" Scherzinger said before Cannon and Thicke led a chant of "Go Gopher!"

Finally, the last new contestant of the night was Venus Flytrap -- a towering contestant with a big voice who belted out a fun cover of "Get Ready" by The Temptations.

"Nick, this is my favorite costume of the entire season. This is brilliant" Scherzinger shared.

After all the songs were sung, it was time for the audience to vote on who would move on to the Battle Royale round, and whose Masked Singer journey was already at an end.

Despite delivering one of the more exceptional performances of the night, Venus Flytrap was the first one to get stomped!

Which is impressive, considering Venus Flytrap unmasked and revealed himself to be none other than former heavyweight boxing champion George Foreman!

When asked why he chose to come on the show, Foreman declared that it's "the greatest show on Earth!"

With Venus Flytrap gone, this meant that The Gopher and The Bride had to face off in a Battle Royale, which saw each of them singing different takes on the same song. In this case, it was Smash Mouth's "All-Star."

Given the nature of the song, The Bride's rocker vibes carried him through to victory, leaving the Gopher to get exterminated.

After all the judges made their final guesses, The Gopher unmasked and revealed himself to be Parliament-Funkadelic founder George Clinton!

"Y'all always having too much fun on here," Clinton said with a laugh when asked why he wanted to be a part of the show. "I saw T-Pain on this thing, I saw Gladys [Knight], Dion [Warwick]. I had to get some of this!

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

