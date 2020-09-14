'The Masked Singer': Season 4 Clues and Spoilers From the Special Sneak Peek

Get out your magnifying glasses, flip open your notebooks and bring up a new Google tab, detectives, because the new season of The Masked Singer is almost here. However, before the contestants hit the stage later this month, fans are getting a sneak peek (and their first clues) at the new costumes!

Nick Cannon hosted a special preview of The Masked Singer season 4 on Sunday, which took viewers behind the scenes and gave America a tantalizing look at the unique costumes and characters, and what fans can expect from the new batch of secret stars.

We're here to break down all the fresh new clues, dish on the fun spoilers and collect all the hints about the hidden celebs' secret identities. We're also here to keep track of everyone who's been unmasked, just like we did for season 1, for season 2, and again for season 3 (where we nailed nearly every prediction).

From hints buried deep in the show's various clue packages throughout the season, to some of the internet's best guesses and aggregated deductions, we're compiling a comprehensive breakdown of every piece of evidence to try and crack the case of who's under each elaborate mask.

As more stars are unmasked as the season progresses, ET will update this master list with new clues and theories about the celebrity inside each costume. For now, here's a look at what we know thus far (if anything) about each season 4 character!

THE BROCCOLI

The Clues:

From the Sneak Peek:

- Says, "I'm a brocco-lean, mean, heart-pumping machine. After all, it's how I got my six-pack."

BABY ALIEN

The Clues:

From the Sneak Peek:

- Says, "I'm a friendly UFO, unless of course, you are my foe. If my competition thinks I look innocent, then, Houston, they've got a problem."

- Says, "If you're looking for a hint about this Baby Alien, all you have to do is look to the stars," and we see a night sky with the number "5" glowing in the stars.

THE CROCODILE

The Clues:

From the Sneak Peek:

- Says, "My fans are gonna be so excited when they see me on "The Masked Singer." Not that I'm all reputation, but I am all reptile."

- Says, "A special set of keys reversed my game forever. Tic-Tac-Woah!" We also see a bunch of tic-tac-toe games written out in the background.

THE DRAGON

The Clues:

From the Sneak Peek:

- Says, "I can relate to the Dragon, because I enjoy getting fired up."

- Says, "I've also always been a creative type, so I guess I'm kind of an Imagine Dragon."

- Says, "If you want a hot clue to finding my identity, just look into stocks and bonds," as we see a stock market chart.

THE GIRAFFE

The Clues:

From the Sneak Peek:

- Says, 'If you're looking for a hint to my identity, you should know that I share something in common with a powerful giant," and we see him as a giant giraffe walking through a city as people flee, Godzilla style.

THE GREMLIN

The Clues:

From the Sneak Peek:

- Says, "I'm the Gremlin because life can be chaotic, so you always have to make time for play. And who's more playful than a gremlin?"

- Says, "Check the Gremlin manual and you'll see I can thrive when the temperature is a cool 66.5 degrees."

THE JELLYFISH

The Clues:

From the Sneak Peek:

- The costume includes 3-inch platform heels.

- Says, "Burrr! I assure you that even though I may be cold blooded, I have a warm and glowing flow with H20."

- Says, "You can search the entire ocean for a notion as to who I am."

THE LIPS

The Clues:

From the Sneak Peek:

- Says, "I hope I don't slip up."

- Says, " Trying to infiltrate "The Masked Singer" stage is like trying to break into a Las Vegas money vault. I can understand why security would be so tight. Who wouldn't love to pucker up to these juicy lips?"

- Says, "If you want a hint about me, I own who I am. I know that my voice can go high, but my dishes go deep."

THE MUSHROOM

The Clues:

From the Sneak Peek:

- Says, "Mushrooms are resilient and thrive in all circumstances. Being here has made me realize this show is fertile ground to explore another side of yourself."

- Says, "If you want to know who's behind my mask, you'll need to figure out who's under... My hats," as we see pictures of The Mushroom wearing various different hats.

THE POPCORN

The Clues:

From the Sneak Peek:

- Says, "My voice is like butter."

- Says her performance is going to be "in 3-D: dynamic, delightful and diva-licious."

- We see her dressing room and there's a photo of a green cow on her mirror.

THE SEAHORSE

The Clues:

From the Sneak Peek:

- Says, "Living in the ocean can be dangerous, so it's always good to find a quiet place to hide. America, you'll never figure out who I am, even if you try your sea level best."

THE SERPENT

The Clues:

From the Sneak Peek:

- Says, "If you want to know how I instantly appeared, here's the prescription number to my identity." We see a prescription bottle with the number #31118

THE SNOW OWLS

The Clues:

From the Sneak Peek:

- Says, "We are the Snow Owls, and we're ready to ruffle feathers and show everyone it takes two to make a dream come true."

- Says "We're here because performing on stage with someone else is always twice as nice. We're on our hands and knees hoping for victory. After all, we are birds of 'Pray.'"

- Says, "Who is that? You can try and figure out who we are, but as for who is more talented, it's a tie."

- We see an image of a barn.

SQUIGGLY MONSTER

The Clues:

From the Sneak Peek:

- Says, "The fun part about being a squiggly monster is it's got a soft side and an edgy side. That means I get to be lovable while also being a wild child."

- We see the Squiggly Monster with a white puppy, which is seated in front of a birthday cake. Squiggly Monster says, "I bet you are crazy to party with, dog!"

- Says, "It's very fitting that I have so many appendages. After all, I'm known for having a lot of hands to latch onto."

THE SUN

The Clues:

From the Sneak Peek:

- Says, "I'm going to eclipse the competition."

- Nick Cannon says there's a "special secret" behind the sun costume.

- Says, "I'm the Sun because I love to light up the world around me. We've all had periods of darkness, but my powerful rays have been known to break through the clouds."

- Says, "If you're trying to figure out who I am, here's a hint. This sun knows how to shine like a torch, even during the freezing winter. America, my identity will never dawn on you."

WHATCHAMACALLIT

The Clues:

From the Sneak Peek:

- Says, "Trust me when I say I'm going to win, win, win by the hairs of my chinny-chin-chin."

- Says, "The high level of precautions on this show is unlike anything I've ever seen before. Security has everything here on lockdown. They enter secret codes to get through secret passageways. How am I supposed to meet all of my secret admirers?"

- Says, "Some might say that my career had a magical start," while we see someone holding an Ace of Spades that bursts into smoke.

The Masked Singer season 4 premieres Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox. ET will be following along with a Masked Singer after-show every Wednesday night.

