'The Masked Singer' Sneak Peek: Ken Jeong Is Convinced The Baby Is Gordon Ramsay (Exclusive)

Ken Jeong has never shied away from wild guesses as a panelist onThe Masked Singer. However, in this sneak peek from the upcoming new episode, his suggestion for who might be under The Baby mask might be his most unlikely yet.

Sitting alongside fellow panelists Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy and Robin Thicke, Jeong gives his best shot at deducing who is secretly The Baby -- based on his performance and whatever clues fans will see in the upcoming episode. And he lands on British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay.

"With the food and the grill, and he's a cook, and he's got a head like that, I honestly can't stop thinking of Gordon Ramsay," Jeong says, stifling laughter at his own unlikely prediction.

Gordon Ramsay, with all due respect, the Master Chef has got the head of a big old baby, right?" he continues.

"And he throws a lot of tantrums," Scherzinger adds, supportively.

"Yeah! He throws a tantrum like a baby," Jeong adds, trying to solidify his point.

Based on The Baby's performance of Barry White's "You're the First, the Last, My Everything" during his debut appearance back in episode 2, it seems like Ramsay is an unlikely guess. But this season has been full of shocking reveals!

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.