'The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers' Drops First Trailer and Release Date -- Watch!

"Ducks fly together!" Almost 30 years after fans first discovered a group of ragtag kid hockey players in The Mighty Ducks, Disney+ released the first trailer for its spinoff series, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers.

The 10-episode series -- which sees the return of Emilio Estevez as legendary Coach Gordon Bombay -- is set in present day Minnesota, "where the Mighty Ducks have evolved from scrappy underdogs to an ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team. After 12-year-old Evan Morrow (Brady Noon) is unceremoniously cut from the Ducks, he and his mom, Alex (Lauren Graham), set out to build their own team of misfits to challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of youth sports today. With the help of Gordon Bombay, they rediscover the joys of playing just for love of the game," per the press release.

Watch the first look below:

The Mighty Ducks, which tells the story of a self-centered lawyer (Estevez) sentenced to community service coaching a youth hockey team, was a surprise hit in 1992 and spawned two sequels -- 1994's D2: The Mighty Ducks and 1996's D3: The Mighty Ducks. Joshua Jackson, who played Bombay's protege, Charlie Conway, starred in all three films.

Estevez's participation in the series was announced last February.

"Once a Duck, always a Duck!" Estevez, who is also an executive producer on the show, said at the time. "And after 25 years, I am delighted to lace up my skates, put on Coach Bombay's jacket and return to play the iconic character for this new chapter in The Mighty Ducks franchise. Likewise, I am thrilled to return to my old stomping grounds with my friends at Disney and Steve Brill, the original creator of the franchise, to join them on their exciting new platform, Disney+."

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers premieres March 26 on Disney+.

