'The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder' Gets Season 2 Renewal Ahead of Season 1 Finale

Good news for fans of The Proud Family revival, Louder and Prouder -- the series has officially been renewed for a second season!

On Monday, Disney announced that the show is already in production on the second season of the Disney+ series, welcoming back the cast members who reprised their roles from the original series. That includes Kyla Pratt as Penny Proud, Tommy Davidson as Oscar Proud, Paula Jai Parker as Trudy Proud, JoMarie Payton as Suga Mama, Cedric the Entertainer as Uncle Bobby, Carlos Mencia as Felix Boulevardez, Maria Canals-Barrera as Sunset Boulevardez, Alvaro Gutierrez as Papi, Karen Malina White as Dijonay Jones, Soleil Moon Frye as Zoey Howzer and Alisa Reyes as LaCienega Boulevardez.

Season 2 will also include the new cast of voices that quickly became fan favorites, like Keke Palmer as Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins, Billy Porter and Zachary Quinto as Randall and Barry Leibowitz-Jenkins, EJ Johnson as Michael Collins, Asante Blackk as Kareem, Artist "A Boogie" Dubose as Francis "KG" Leibowitz-Jenkins, Bresha Webb as CeCe and Aiden Dodson as BeBe.

Just like the first season, the second installment will feature some major star power as guest stars, including Chance the Rapper, Gabrielle Union, Normani, Anthony Anderson, gymnasts Dominique Dawes, Gabby Douglas and Laurie Hernandez, Holly Robinson Peete, Storm Reid, Courtney B. Vance and Liana Mendoza.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder premiered 20 years after the original series aired on Disney Channel. This time around, Michael, Penny and the gang explore various topics that may have seemed taboo at the time of the original.

“We can be more forthright in our discussion about various topics,” executive producer Ralph Farquhar told ET.

"You know, topics such as dealing with the LGBTQ community, specifically the Michael character, which we totally revamped, re-voiced, reimagined if you will. We hired EJ Johnson to voice that and bring the authenticity that's something very different. Also the addition of Zachary Quinto and Billy Porter, as same sex parents. These are things which would not have happened 20 years ago, trust me, not possible,” he noted.

“I've always loved in the show we talk about things that people shy away from and, you know, now we're going to do the 2.0 version,” Kyla Pratt said. “And, you know, you're addressing so many things, we're helping people feel seen. You see that family dynamic, and it's just absolutely amazing.”

Jo Marie Payton echoed Pratt's sentiments, saying that the series promotes a space for everyone. “We were making sure that everybody's seen and when I say everybody, that's everybody that you consider family,” she said.

"Your family is not just people who you share the same blood with. Your family is anybody that's got your back, that cares about you and wants the best out of you," she added. "So, we're not only making people be seen. We're making them feel safe. In that aspect, it is safe to be who you are, what you are, what you like, what you love, where you live, it's OK."

"It's OK for our LGBT family, to be who you are and be strong," Payton said. "We’re shouting it. We're not whispering, we’re shouting loud and proud. You're OK the way you are! Come on! Feel safe about who you are, where you are. In life. In love. In family. We’re shouting it."

The season 1 finale of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder begins streaming Wednesday, April 20 exclusively on Disney+.