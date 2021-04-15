'The Real Housewives of Atlanta': Get a First Look at the 3-Part Reunion

The teaser kicks off with the ladies unintelligibly speaking over each other as host Andy Cohen watches from the sidelines. Drew decides that she and the ladies "need some prayer," and so she leads one, asking for "the truth to be revealed."

On top of that, Kenya tells Drew, "Your family is not under the same roof. Your baby daddy is under the roof of a jail," while Andy tries to get to the bottom of what Drew's husband, Ralph, was up to when he disappeared for three days.

Marlo Hampton, Shamea Morton, and LaToya Ali are also set to join the reunion.

When ET spoke with Kandi earlier this month, she teased some drama between Drew and LaToya. She also said that Porsha and Kenya may not resolve things during the reunion, but noted that she doesn't think doing so eventually is out of the realm of possibility.

"I hate that they have gotten back on the wrong foot, but I personally have seen crazier situations subside and get back to a better place," Kandi said. "So I wouldn't say that they couldn't ever fix it. It could be fixed. If Kenya and Marlo can fix it, Kenya and Porsha, you can fix it. I just feel like there are other things that we would like to see, for sure. I definitely feel like we would like to see them say, OK, let's bury the hatchet."

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. The first part of the reunion will air on April 25, followed by the second on May 2 and the third on May 9.