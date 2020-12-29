The 'Real Housewives of Dallas' Season 5 Taglines Are Here!

Santa (OK, maybe just Andy Cohen?) has one last Christmas present for you Bravo-holics out there: The Real Housewives of Dallas season 5 taglines have arrived -- and you’ll be able to watch the full season premiere early!

Bravo plans to air the first episode of RHOD's fifth season on Thursday, Dec. 31, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. That's five full days before season 5 officially premieres on Tuesday, Jan. 5, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Then, you'll be able to see new episodes featuring Bravo's Big D divas -- Stephanie Hollman, Brandi Redmond, D'Andra Simmons, Kameron Westcott, Kary Brittingham and new Housewife Dr. Tiffany Moon -- every Tuesday thereafter. Read on for the ladies' new catchphrases, then scroll down to see season 5’s opening sequence.

Stephanie Hollman

Bravo

"I don't need your approval. I need you to get out of my way."

Kary Brittingham

Bravo

"If you take a shot at me, it better be tequila!"

Tiffany Moon

Bravo

"I can save your life, but not your reputation."

Brandi Redmond

Bravo

"Take it from me, a sinner is just a saint who keeps on trying."

D'Andra Simmons

Bravo

"Dallas girls are sugar and spice, but I'm still working on nice."

Kameron Westcott

Bravo

"I love to be pampered, but I’m nobody's pet."