'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' Season 12 Reunion Trailer Is Here! (Exclusive)

Dolores Catania recently confessed on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that she was "still not right from" taping the season 12 reunion for The Real Housewives of New Jersey... and now we know why, thanks to ET's exclusive first look at the trailer.

The supertease opens on a behind-the-scenes screaming match between Teresa and Joe Gorga, her brother and Melissa's husband, with Teresa demanding her baby bro "tell Margaret to shut the f**k up!" before suggesting he slap Margaret's husband, Joe Benigno, "upside his head."

"You know what? Be a sister every once in a while!" Joe fires back, storming off and muttering under his breath, "F**king moron."

Things are equally as heated on set, with Jennifer accusing Dolores of having a "hidden agenda" and Dolores calling her co-star a "f**king c**t," Teresa labeling Jackie a "b***h" and Melissa declaring that "everyone's a f**king loser." Watch it all play out here:

There are some lighter moments, too, with Andy questioning Dolores about "drunk Melissa finger-banging" her and Teresa reciting the "mirror, mirror" refrain from Snow White while twirling around in her mirrored jumpsuit, but those are fleeting. The teaser gets back to dramatics quickly, with Jennifer facing questions about her husband, Bill's, decade-old affair, and Jackie tearing up about the difficulty of documenting her eating disorder on camera.

It seems things really get going, though, when the men of RHONJ take the stage. Dolores' ex-husband, Frank Catania, instantly gets her agitated when he proclaims he doesn't exactly love her new man, Paulie Connell. Then, Teresa's fiancé, Louie Ruelas, gets a grand inquisition from Andy about his life before the show.

"There's road-rage incidents, slashed a girlfriend's tire, physical abuse in front of kids," the host rattles off. "Is any of it true?"

Of course, talk of Louie sparks an intense back and forth between Teresa and Margaret, with Margaret accusing Louie of lying on camera and Teresa demanding that her former friend, simply, "shut up!"

Dolores and Jennifer also get into a bit of a shouting match with Margaret, who exclaims, "I couldn't ruin a happy marriage!" in response to the Bill affair drama. Jennifer goes on to get loud at Bill, demanding her husband "clear the f**king air."

The over-the-top disagreements take Andy to a place of ultimate frustration, with the host clenching his teeth and banging on the arms of his chair for the women to stop talking over one another.

Bravo / Heidi Gutman

Then, the women unpack some more recent developments, like Teresa's announcement on WWHL that Melissa will not be a bridesmaid at her wedding to Louie. "You remember who's been here through all your s**t," Melissa tells her sister-in-law, before launching into an impression of her. "'Family, family, I love family!' Bulls**t!"

Next up, Joe Gorga and Jennifer go at it over Jennifer calling Joe a "little b***h boy" on the RHONJ official after-show, with Teresa jumping in to defend Jennifer and not Joe! That move is what inspires Joe's much-speculated walk-off from the set -- not a mention of Gia Giudice, Teresa's daughter and his niece, as had been widely reported.

"You gotta stop putting me down," Joe implores his sister. "I'm done! F**k you, people. You know what? I quit!"

Read on for an episode-by-episode breakdown of what's to come over the next few weeks.

Part 1 (airs Tuesday, May 3, at 8 p.m. ET/PT): As Dolores and Jennifer go head to head, Melissa’s feelings over not being asked to be Teresa’s bridesmaid creates an astonishing rift between the Gorgas and the Giudices.

Part 2 (airs Tuesday, May 10, at 8 p.m. ET/PT): Margaret and Teresa face off while Jennifer reveals new information about the state of her marriage. Meanwhile, Jackie sheds further light on her eating disorder. Then, a heated exchange between Melissa, Margaret and Jennifer causes even Andy to lose his patience.

Part 3 (airs Tuesday, May 17, at 8 p.m. ET/PT): As the house husbands join the women, new secrets are revealed about Louie, Bill, Evan Goldschneider and the state of Dolores’ relationship with her new boyfriend. Meanwhile, Joe and Melissa spar with Jennifer, as Teresa and Margaret reach a breaking point.

Bravo / Heidi Gutman

Before reunion kicks off, The Real Housewives of New Jersey's season 12 finale airs Tuesday, April 26, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.