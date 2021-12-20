'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' Season 12 Trailer Is Here!

Table flip meet the table clearing. Yes, Teresa Giudice debuts a whole new move in the just-released trailer for The Real Housewives of New Jersey's 12th season, unloading an entire table of plates and glasses on Margaret Josephs. It's just one of many explosive exchanges from the supertease, which sees the return of the entire season 11 lineup as full-time 'Wives, marking the fourth season in a row that RHONJ's cast has gone unchanged: Teresa and Margaret are joined by longtime castmates Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Jennifer Aydin and Jackie Goldschneider. Traci Johnson, wife of former NFL star Tiki Barber (and long-rumored to be a new Housewife), joins the group as a "friend of."

The teaser's soundtrack sets the tone for the season: a moody cover of Bananarama's classic "Cruel Summer," which plays over a montage of messy moments: Dolores getting in Jackie's face, images of broken glass and what appears to be a physical altercation between Melissa and Jennifer!

"Oh my god, it is crazy! I will say that. Crazy!" Melissa teased to ET of season 12 in October. "Like seasons back kinda crazy. ... I'm gonna give you a little of the Christening, a little of the table flip, and then we're gonna jump ahead to, like, season 6 when we had the crazy Amber [Marchese] and the twins come in? We're gonna give you a little of that, too!"

Watch the full first look here:

A big topic of discussion in season 12 seems to be Teresa's romance with now-fiancé Luis "Louie" Ruelas, with the women questioning his intent... and questioning Teresa, too. There are a couple hints that Teresa wants to keep certain things about Louie and/or their relationship a secret, going so far as to question why cameras are still filming her at one point.

The couple's biggest skeptic seems to be Margaret, who compares the entrepreneur to a "charming" car salesman. Those quips set Teresa's sights on the Macbeth Collection designer, as the cookbook author warns, "You better stay the f**k out of my face. You want to try to pop my love bubble, it’s not gonna happen."

"I wish people would just leave us alone," Teresa told ET last month, echoing her comments to Margaret. "Anybody that's negative, just please leave us alone. Because first of all, they're never going to destroy our happiness, just leave it at that. It's never going to happen. And I'm a very strong, strong individual. If everyone doesn't know that, I am. And if they knock me down, I'll get right back up."

Well, it seems as if Margaret does not leave Teresa and Louie alone, leading to that table-clearing incident. There's also flashes of what appears to be a production member holding a cowboy hat-clad Teresa back from rushing Margaret as she screams, "Disgusting white-trash b***h!"

"You do not want Margaret to be your enemy," Jackie warns in another scene, to which Dolores lets out an extended, "Nooooo."

You might not want Dolores to be your enemy, either; as mentioned above, she seems to get into it with Jackie at one point. Dolores also deals with health concerns for her mother, and fans will finally get answers about the state of her relationship (or lack thereof) with Dr. David Principe.

The ladies of the Garden State's love lives are a hot topic this season; the trailer focuses heavily on marital trouble for Jennifer and her husband, Dr. Bill Aydin.

"He doesn’t want to be in this marriage, he doesn’t need to do me any favors," an emotional Jennifer confesses, before (quite shockingly) getting support from longtime frenemy Jackie!

"It's really good. I mean, there's-- your head is gonna spin!" Jackie remarked to ET earlier this year. "There's twists and turns that are... I mean, it's intense! I don't know what else to say. It's intense, but it's not dark intense. It's just so good."

And, of course, there are family issues (this is The Real Housewives of New Jersey after all!). Melissa directs a pretty classic comment to Teresa ("You ask for loyalty, you give loyalty"), while her husband, Joe Gorga, deals with unexpected friction with Teresa's daughter/his goddaughter, Gia Giudice, who has issues with things Joe has said about her father, Joe Giudice.

Viewers will also be happy to see Margaret and Dolores got updated intro shots, though Jackie and Jennifer's appear to remain unchanged since their first season.