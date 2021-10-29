'The Real Housewives of Potomac' Season 6 Reunion Trailer Is Here -- Nicki Minaj and Four Parts!

The supertease kicks off with a series of soundbites straight out of Nicki's section (it sounds like she's coming hard for some of the ladies), but before those questions hit the couches, there will be three other hours for the women -- Karen Huger, Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon, Ashley Darby, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Wendy Osefo, Mia Thornton and "friend of" Askale Davis -- to dig into the season that was, getting into it over insults. At one point, Andy asks Candiace, "How is the way that you respond to people working for you?" after she and Mia get heated.

There's also a reunion first: a poster-board-sized printout of text "receipts" pulled out by Wendy to make a to-be-revealed point! "Did you really spend money [on that]?" Robyn chuckles.

Check out the preview here:

Other topics discussed include Gizelle's ex-husband, Jamal Bryant's, legal woes and the realities of their decision to break up for a second time, which seemingly brings not only Gizelle to tears, but Karen and Robyn, as well. And speaking of husbands, Candiace's man, Chris Bassett, gets a chance to say his piece to the ladies and set the record straight about allegations of being "broke and [coming] from s**t."

The trailer wraps up with Nicki stepping on stage to shocked faces from across the cast, and a scream courtesy of Wendy.

"I'm here, b***hes!" Nicki exclaims, clutching a bottle of liquor.

"She says sh*t that I could never say and it's fantastic," Andy teased to ET last week, speaking of the rapper's moderating skills. "She's a huge fan of the show and this wasn't about what she stands for, this was about an exciting moment in the history of the show and the women were thrilled to be there with her."

The Real Housewives of Potomac's season 6 reunion kicks off on Sunday, Nov. 7, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. The three remaining episodes air at the same time the following Sundays. But first, tune in for the season finale this Sunday, Oct. 31, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. A bonus "Secrets Revealed" episode will air following the reunion on Sunday, Dec. 5, at 10 p.m. ET/PT.