'The Ultimatum' Couple Colby and Madlyn Are Expecting Baby No. 2: See the Pregnancy Announcement

One of The Ultimatum's most memorable couples is still going strong! Colby Kissinger and Madlyn Ballatori took to Instagram on Monday to announce that they are expecting their second child this coming September.

"Colby and I could not be more excited and THANKFUL for the blessing we already have in Josie and now for this new little one to come," Madlyn captioned the photos which feature her and her husband looking lovingly at one another as their 8-month-old daughter, Josie, rocks a "Big Sister" shirt. "I’m not sure how our hearts can even hold more love but I cannot wait to find out! && to see our little Josephine be a big sister- What do you guys think? Boy or girl?! 💙💖"

Colby and Madlyn appeared on season 1 of The Ultimatum, joining the show after Colby issued Madlyn an ultimatum to either commit or break up. The pair had tumultuous romances with other contestants and Colby even admitted to hooking up with someone not on the show during the experiment, which almost led to the pair splitting.

But fans were shocked in the finale when Colby proposed and Madlyn accepted and the pair tied the knot on the spot. Then during the reunion episode, Madlyn arrived pregnant with the couple's first child.

The couple got some love in the comments section from Madlyn's showmance, Randall Griffin, who commented, "Congrats!!!!!"

Colby's pick from the show, who ended up not being a romantic connection, April Marie, wrote, "YAY YAY YAY."

Love Is Blind star Jessica Batten, who recently shared that she is pregnant with her first child, also commented, "Congrats you guys!!!"