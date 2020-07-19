'The Voice' Alum Avery Wilson Comes Out as Bisexual

Avery Wilson is opening up about his sexuality. The singer came out as bisexual on Twitter on Saturday, his 25th birthday.

Wilson, who appeared on season three of The Voice in 2012, first tweeted, "I’m bisexual . Ok bye 👋🏾." Soon after, he shared more on Instagram, encouraging others to also "walk in your truth."

"In my eyes, life isn’t about being perfect. It’s about growth, evolving, setting & smashing goals and most importantly happiness and LOVE," he wrote. "Im all about perfecting my love of self while not being afraid to love whoever I want, however I want. That real ENTANGLEMENT type sh*t 😆!"

Wilson continued, sharing that he's "always personally faced" questions about his sexuality, but never addressed them publicly, "all because I wanted my privacy and I felt like my business, is just that -- MY business."

"Well, things just don’t work that way when your known on a big social scale 🤷🏾‍♂️😂! TODAY, all questions and speculations of the past, now have a present definitive answer! To finally answer the question....YES, I’m a bisexual man who’s in love with LOVE," he proudly stated. "I AM WHO I AM and I LOVE WHO I LOVE. Always have and always will! ❤️."

"With that being said, cheers to new beginnings and unapologetically walking in your truth. It feels good as hell and I wish all y’all the same. Thank you for all the birthday love and constant support. Y’all are loved and cherished more than you know -- for life! 25 years DOWN, many more to GROW. ❤️," Wilson concluded.

Wilson is one of several celebs to recently come out. Riverdale star Lili Reinhart came out as bisexual last month. See more in the below.